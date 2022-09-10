Moving average of deaths hits lowest mark in 95 days

The moving average of deaths caused by covid-19 in Brazil was at 76 today and reached the lowest mark in 95 days. The moving average is calculated from the average of deaths over the last seven days. The index is considered by experts as the most effective way of measuring the evolution of the disease.

In the last 24 hours, were recorded 69 new deaths by the disease in the country. The information is from the consortium of press vehicles, of which the UOL is part. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 684,853 deaths accumulated.

The moving average of deaths has dropped for the 6th day in a row, with a variation of -45% compared to 14 days ago. Four regions follow the national scenario of reduction in the indicator: Northeast (-48%), North (-49%), Southeast (-37%) and South (-58%). The Midwest, on the other hand, had stability, at -2%.

In relation to the federation units, eight are stable and another 17 are in decline. None show acceleration in the moving average of deaths.

Alagoas, Amapá, Federal District, Maranhão, Mato Grosso do Sul, Paraíba, Roraima and Sergipe did not register deaths this Friday (9). Rio Grande do Norte did not disclose the total number of cases.

Acre and Tocantins did not disclose any data today.

Brazil registered 13,089 new cases known of covid-19 in the last 24 hours. In all, there are 34,563,004 positive tests reported since March 2020. The moving average of cases was 8,236 and records drop for the 3rd day in a row, with -43%. of variation in comparison with 14 days.

All regions of the country recorded a drop in the moving average of cases: Midwest (-45%), Northeast (-47%), North (-47%), Southeast (-38%) and South (-45%).

In relation to the federation units, three are stable and another 24 are in decline. None show acceleration on the indicator.

See the situation of the moving average of deaths by state and in the Federal District

Southeast region

Espírito Santo: drop (-47%)

Minas Gerais: fall (-43%)

Rio de Janeiro: drop (-21%)

North region

Acre: did not update data today

Amazon: stability (0%)

Amapá: stability (0%)

Roraima: stability (0%)

Tocantins: did not update data today

Northeast Region

Ceará: stability (7%)

Rio Grande do Norte: drop (-50%)

Sergipe: stability (0%)

Midwest region

Federal District: stability (0%)

Goiás: stability (-5%)

Mato Grosso: stability (0%)

Mato Grosso do Sul: stability (0%)

South region

Rio Grande do Sul: fall (-52%)

Santa Catarina: stability (0%)

government data

Brazil recorded 91 new deaths caused by covid-19 in the last 24 hours, as indicated in the bulletin released today (9) by the Ministry of Health, since the beginning of the pandemic, the disease has caused 684,813 deaths across the country.

According to data reported by the ministry, there were 12,710 confirmed cases of covid-19 between yesterday and today in Brazil, which made the total number of infected rise to 34,516,739 since March 2020.

According to the federal government, there have been 33,612,456 cases recovered from the disease so far, with another 219,470 in follow-up.

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the decision of the Jair Bolsonaro government to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, media outlets UOLO Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, g1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health departments of the 27 units of the Federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of data and its accuracy.