Multishow reporter jokes about Elizabeth II’s death

Rock in Rio has the most ’emo’ day of the 2022 edition; see photos
1 / 19
Audience arrives for the 5th day
Audience arrives for a day of Rock in Rio
Zô Guimarães / UOL
two / 19
Audience fancies the look
Public took great care in the look for the emo day at Rock in Rio
Zô Guimarães / UOL
3 / 19
Di Ferrero and Vitor Kley
Di Ferrero and Vitor Kley play on the Sunset stage, on the fifth day of Rock in Rio
Júlio Guimarães/UOL
4 / 19
Di Ferrero
Singer Di Ferrero opened the presentations on the Sunset stage, on the fifth day of Rock in Rio
Júlio Guimarães/UOL
5 / 19
Vitor Kley plays guitar at Rock in Rio
ROBERTO FILHO / BRAZIL NEWS.
6 / 19
Isabeli Fontana and her son Zion
Model Isabeli Fontana with her son Zion, accompanies her boyfriend, Di Ferrero, at Rock in Rio
Júlio Guimarães/UOL
7 / 19
Malu Rodrigues
Actress Malu Rodrigues accompanies Di Ferrero and Vitor Kley’s concert at Rock in Rio
ROBERTO FILHO / BRAZIL NEWS.
8 / 19
Jão on the Sunset stage
Singer Jão fills the Sunset stage, on the fifth day of Rock in Rio
Zô Guimarães/UOL
9 / 19
Fans of Jan
Public on the Sunset stage, on the fifth day of Rock in Rio to see Jão
Zô Guimarães/UOL
10 / 19
queue for the drinking fountain
Public faces heat of almost 40 degrees and huge queues for the Rock in Rio drinking fountain
Filipe Pavão/UOL
11 / 19
Initial Capital
Capital Inicial opens the fifth day of concerts on the Mundo stage, at Rock in Rio 2022
Júlio Guimarães/UOL
12 / 19
Initial Capital Fans
Fans enjoy the show of Capital Inicial on the fifth day of Rock in Rio
Júlio Guimarães/UOL
13 / 19
Billy Idol on the World Stage
Billy Idol took the Mundo stage on the fifth day of Rock in Rio and rocked the audience with his classics, such as Eyes without a face?.
Júlio Guimarães/UOL
14 / 19
Avril Lavigne on the Sunset Stage
The singer Avril Lavigne excited the audience and filled the space of the Sunset stage, on the fifth day of Rock in Rio
Zô Guimarães/UOL
15 / 19
Avril Lavigne
Avril Lavigne delivered everything and more when performing on the Sunset stage. The singer sang her hits like “Staker Boy” and “Smile”
Zô Guimarães/UOL
16 / 19
Fall Out Boy on the World Stage
Fall Out Boy was the penultimate band to perform on the Mundo stage, on the fifth day of Rock in Rio
Júlio Guimarães/UOL
17 / 19
Green Day performs on the Mundo Stage
Playback/Multishow
18 / 19
Green Day performs at Rock in Rio 2022 and proves the power of emo
Playback / Multishow
19 / 19
Billie Joe raises LGBTQIA+ flag during Green Day performance
Playback/Multishow
Death of Elizabeth II
Elizabeth had been placed under medical observation yesterday morning and her immediate family members were informed and traveled to Balmoral Castle in Scotland, the place she chose to die after arriving for summer vacation on July 21.
In power for 70 years, the queen had been experiencing health problems. In October of last year, she spent the night in the hospital and had to rest. Elizabeth was also diagnosed with covid-19 in February, when she was already vaccinated. Months later, she revealed that she was “very tired and exhausted” after contracting the virus.
His last public engagement was on Tuesday (6), when he appointed the new British prime minister, Liz Truss. In the photos of the meeting, it was possible to see that the queen had bruises on her hands. For the first time in history, the ceremony was held at Balmoral. Until then, all previous prime ministers had been appointed by her at Buckingham Palace in London.
Elizabeth is survived by four children from her 73-year relationship with Prince Philip, who died last year: Charles, heir to the throne, Anne, Andrew and Edward.