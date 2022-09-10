Multishow reporter jokes about Elizabeth II’s death

Multishow reporter Didi Effe made a joke about the death of Queen Elizabeth II, which happened yesterday, at age 96, during an interview with influencer Pequena Lô, on the fifth day of Rock in Rio.

The moment happened after presenter Marcos Mion talked about emos bands. Afterwards, he called Didi for an interview with an influencer about accessibility at the festival.

“Emo is very much alive, unlike Queen Elizabeth. But I’m here with Little Lô by my side”, he said, before starting the interview.

On social media, the public criticized the reporter’s attitude:

Very pointless joke. Didi Effe.

Man, the world is practically in mourning. — Ellen Fernandaaa (@ellenfs15) September 10, 2022

The presenter has not yet commented on the controversy, but on Instagram he shared a Stories in which a person took his picture and laughed at the joke.

Death of Elizabeth II

Elizabeth had been placed under medical observation yesterday morning and her immediate family members were informed and traveled to Balmoral Castle in Scotland, the place she chose to die after arriving for summer vacation on July 21.

In power for 70 years, the queen had been experiencing health problems. In October of last year, she spent the night in the hospital and had to rest. Elizabeth was also diagnosed with covid-19 in February, when she was already vaccinated. Months later, she revealed that she was “very tired and exhausted” after contracting the virus.

His last public engagement was on Tuesday (6), when he appointed the new British prime minister, Liz Truss. In the photos of the meeting, it was possible to see that the queen had bruises on her hands. For the first time in history, the ceremony was held at Balmoral. Until then, all previous prime ministers had been appointed by her at Buckingham Palace in London.

Elizabeth is survived by four children from her 73-year relationship with Prince Philip, who died last year: Charles, heir to the throne, Anne, Andrew and Edward.