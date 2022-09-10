Multishow reporter jokes about Elizabeth II’s death

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 1 min ago Entertainment Comments Off on Multishow reporter jokes about Elizabeth II’s death 0 Views

Multishow reporter Didi Effe made a joke about the death of Queen Elizabeth II, which happened yesterday, at age 96, during an interview with influencer Pequena Lô, on the fifth day of Rock in Rio.

The moment happened after presenter Marcos Mion talked about emos bands. Afterwards, he called Didi for an interview with an influencer about accessibility at the festival.

“Emo is very much alive, unlike Queen Elizabeth. But I’m here with Little Lô by my side”, he said, before starting the interview.

On social media, the public criticized the reporter’s attitude:

The presenter has not yet commented on the controversy, but on Instagram he shared a Stories in which a person took his picture and laughed at the joke.

Rock in Rio has the most ’emo’ day of the 2022 edition; see photos

Public arrives for a day of Rock in Rio - Zô Guimarães / UOL

1 / 19

Audience arrives for the 5th day

Audience arrives for a day of Rock in Rio

Zô Guimarães / UOL

Public took great care in the look for the emo day of Rock in Rio - Zô Guimarães / UOL

two / 19

Audience fancies the look

Public took great care in the look for the emo day at Rock in Rio

Zô Guimarães / UOL

Di Ferrero and Vitor Kley play at Rock in Rio - Júlio Guimarães/UOL

3 / 19

Di Ferrero and Vitor Kley

Di Ferrero and Vitor Kley play on the Sunset stage, on the fifth day of Rock in Rio

Júlio Guimarães/UOL

Di Ferrero performs at the Sunset Stage at Rock in Rio - Júlio Guimarães/UOL

4 / 19

Di Ferrero

Singer Di Ferrero opened the presentations on the Sunset stage, on the fifth day of Rock in Rio

Júlio Guimarães/UOL

Vitor Kley plays guitar at Rock in Rio - ROBERTO FILHO / BRAZIL NEWS.

5 / 19

Vitor Kley plays guitar at Rock in Rio

ROBERTO FILHO / BRAZIL NEWS.

Model Isabeli Fontana with her son Zion, accompanies her boyfriend, Di Ferrero, at Rock in Rio - Júlio Guimarães/UOL

6 / 19

Isabeli Fontana and her son Zion

Model Isabeli Fontana with her son Zion, accompanies her boyfriend, Di Ferrero, at Rock in Rio

Júlio Guimarães/UOL

Actress Malu Rodrigues accompanies Di Ferrero and Vitor Kley's concert at Rock in Rio - ROBERTO FILHO / BRAZIL NEWS.

7 / 19

Malu Rodrigues

Actress Malu Rodrigues accompanies Di Ferrero and Vitor Kley’s concert at Rock in Rio

ROBERTO FILHO / BRAZIL NEWS.

Jão fills the Sunset stage, on the fifth day of Rock in Rio - Zô Guimarães/UOL

8 / 19

Jão on the Sunset stage

Singer Jão fills the Sunset stage, on the fifth day of Rock in Rio

Zô Guimarães/UOL

Audience on the Sunset stage, on the fifth day of Rock in Rio to see Jão - Zô Guimarães/UOL

9 / 19

Fans of Jan

Public on the Sunset stage, on the fifth day of Rock in Rio to see Jão

Zô Guimarães/UOL

Public faces heat of almost 40 degrees and huge queues for the Rock in Rio drinking fountain - Filipe Pavão/UOL

10 / 19

queue for the drinking fountain

Public faces heat of almost 40 degrees and huge queues for the Rock in Rio drinking fountain

Filipe Pavão/UOL

Capital Inicial opens the fifth day of concerts on the Mundo stage, at Rock in Rio 2022 - Júlio Guimarães/UOL

11 / 19

Initial Capital

Capital Inicial opens the fifth day of concerts on the Mundo stage, at Rock in Rio 2022

Júlio Guimarães/UOL

Fans enjoy the show of Capital Inicial at Rock in Rio - Júlio Guimarães/UOL

12 / 19

Initial Capital Fans

Fans enjoy the show of Capital Inicial on the fifth day of Rock in Rio

Júlio Guimarães/UOL

Billy Idol performs on the fifth day of Rock in Rio - Júlio Guimarães/UOL

13 / 19

Billy Idol on the World Stage

Billy Idol took the Mundo stage on the fifth day of Rock in Rio and rocked the audience with his classics, such as Eyes without a face?.

Júlio Guimarães/UOL

Avril Lavigne performs on the Sunset stage, on the fifth day of Rock in Rio - Zô Guimarães/UOL

14 / 19

Avril Lavigne on the Sunset Stage

The singer Avril Lavigne excited the audience and filled the space of the Sunset stage, on the fifth day of Rock in Rio

Zô Guimarães/UOL

Avril Lavigne on the Sunset stage, on the fifth day of Rock in Rio - Zô Guimarães/UOL

15 / 19

Avril Lavigne

Avril Lavigne delivered everything and more when performing on the Sunset stage. The singer sang her hits like “Staker Boy” and “Smile”

Zô Guimarães/UOL

Fall Out Boy performs on the Mundo stage, on the fifth day of Rock in Rio - Júlio Guimarães/UOL

16 / 19

Fall Out Boy on the World Stage

Fall Out Boy was the penultimate band to perform on the Mundo stage, on the fifth day of Rock in Rio

Júlio Guimarães/UOL

Green Day performs on the Mundo Stage - Reproduction/Multishow

17 / 19

Green Day performs on the Mundo Stage

Playback/Multishow

Green Day performs at Rock in Rio 2022 and proves the power of emo - Reproduction / Multishow

18 / 19

Green Day performs at Rock in Rio 2022 and proves the power of emo

Playback / Multishow

Billie Joe raises the LGBTQIA+ flag during the Green Day presentation - Reproduction / Multishow

19 / 19

Billie Joe raises LGBTQIA+ flag during Green Day performance

Playback/Multishow

Death of Elizabeth II

Elizabeth had been placed under medical observation yesterday morning and her immediate family members were informed and traveled to Balmoral Castle in Scotland, the place she chose to die after arriving for summer vacation on July 21.

In power for 70 years, the queen had been experiencing health problems. In October of last year, she spent the night in the hospital and had to rest. Elizabeth was also diagnosed with covid-19 in February, when she was already vaccinated. Months later, she revealed that she was “very tired and exhausted” after contracting the virus.

His last public engagement was on Tuesday (6), when he appointed the new British prime minister, Liz Truss. In the photos of the meeting, it was possible to see that the queen had bruises on her hands. For the first time in history, the ceremony was held at Balmoral. Until then, all previous prime ministers had been appointed by her at Buckingham Palace in London.

Elizabeth is survived by four children from her 73-year relationship with Prince Philip, who died last year: Charles, heir to the throne, Anne, Andrew and Edward.

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

MC Loma’s 1st daughter is born. See the baby photo:

MC Loma announces the birth of her first child THE MC Loma gave birth to …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved