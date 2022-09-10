Mundo do Rock in Rio stage changes to Coldplay show; band promises strong visual impact

The impact of a Coldplay concert isn’t just a string of hits. And at Rock in Rio, this Saturday, September 10, it will be no different. The British engage the audience in a great visual spectacle. In Cidade do Rock, in addition to bracelets that change color according to the performance, which will be distributed to fans, the World Stage of Rock in Rio has undergone changes.

The penultimate day of Rock in Rio has Coldplay, Djavan and more: see order of all shows this Saturday, September 10

In less than 30 minutes, the Green Day show has a fan singing on stage and a proposal and the web vibrates: ‘Best show’

The sides of the festival’s main stage received decorative cloths, which match the desired lighting effect. And the edges of the walkway were reinforced with 32 reflectors and four light cannons.

Mundo do Rock in Rio stage changes for Coldplay show Photo: Leonardo Ribeiro

Mundo Stage undergoes visual change for Coldplay’s show Photo: Leonardo Ribeiro

Mundo Stage undergoes visual change for Coldplay’s show Photo: Leonardo Ribeiro

Elvis from the Rock in Rio chapel has already won a marriage proposal and a kiss attempt: ‘It’s part of the joke’

the bracelets

Distributed to the public already entering the City of Rock, the device works through a technology called Xylobands. The system consists of software installed on a computer and the wave transmission box, which trigger the sequence of colors ordered by the program.

— I was thrilled just to receive the bracelet at the entrance and imagine how everything will be lit. I was looking forward to it and didn’t imagine that they would be able to make this effect of the shows here at Rock in Rio – says Tarsila Guerea, 27, from Recife.

Tarsila Guerea from Recife wearing the bracelet for Coldplay’s concert at Rock in Rio Photo: Leonardo Ribeiro

Bracelet for the Coldplay concert Photo: Leonardo Ribeiro

— We had the expectation that they would come up with the bracelet idea, but as it was a festival we knew it would be difficult. I was happy to have won. It will be beautiful and the best show of Rock in Rio – says Laila Elian, from Belém.