Náutico x Brusque – Live – Brazilian Serie B

Fernandinho (Brusque) receives a yellow card for a dangerous foul.
Corner, Brusque. Provided by Souza.
Attempt blocked. Luiz Antônio (Brusque) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Fernandinho (Brusque) receives a yellow card for a dangerous foul.
Corner, Brusque. Provided by Souza.
Attempt blocked. Luiz Antônio (Brusque) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
British royalty’s preference for Scottish summers spans centuries. Especially in the area near Aberdeen, in …
Attempt missed. Ianson (Brusque) right footed shot from the center of the box is high.