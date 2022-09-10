New Assassin’s Creed Mirage promo image leaks ahead of official announcement

New artwork shows details about Basim’s attire and equipment

In addition to making a name for themselves with activity-packed open world games, Ubisoft has also become known for leak large amounts of material before your ads. This Friday (9), Assassin’s Creed Mirage has gained a new chapter in its history of early reveals thanks to a promotional image that began to circulate on the internet.

In what appears to be publicity art for the game, we can see the protagonist — a younger version of Basimin Assassin’s Creed Valhalla — stalking a target. The image allows you to see the character’s clothing and equipment in detailwhich again has a single hidden blade and a saber.

It also confirms the leaked information that the new game in the series should once again offer players the ability to throw knives at enemies. According to information published by Ubisoft on PSN, Mirage will promote a return to the roots of the series, leaving aside the RPG aspects of the three most recent games.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be revealed tomorrow

Although Ubisoft has confirmed the existence of Assassin’s Creed Mirage on its social media, so far the main news about the game came from leaks. According to them, the title will be released for two generations of consoles, with versions confirmed for Playstation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox one, Xbox Series X|S and PRAÇA.

According to the description leaked on PSN, anyone who purchases a copy for the old consoles will be able to upgrade to the latest without paying extra for it. The expectation is that the game will be built on the same engine as Valhalla, and there are indications that it had its origins in a DLC slated for the 2020 game.

The first official details of Assassin’s Creed Mirage — including a possible release date — should be rrevealed next Saturday (10), during the Ubisoft Forward event. Rumors point out that, in addition to him, the French developer for taking the opportunity to share details about two other projects related to the future of the franchise.

Next Ubisoft Forward will reveal news of Assassin’s Creed and Skull and Bones

Event takes place this Saturday (10)



