New CNH can be used by Brazilians in Portugal. see how

For this year, the federal government announced the release of the new CNH. Thus, the new document will bring some novelties, such as graphic items designed to make it difficult to forge, as with banknotes.

The new version has a translation in English and Spanish, in addition to information in Portuguese. The idea is to facilitate the identification of Brazilian drivers on foreign soil. Even Brazilians can now use the Nova CNH on Portuguese soil. To learn more, see below.

Brazilians will be able to use a new CNH in Portugal

With that, the decision was announced last Wednesday (6), by the president of the European country, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa. Other drivers from Portuguese-speaking countries, as well as others from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), also participate in the measure.

It is worth mentioning that, until then, these groups could not use the document to drive in Portuguese lands. Only citizens of the European Union, United Kingdom, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein, who live in the Portuguese country, could use the document issued in their country of origin. Now, Brazilians will also have this right.

In addition to Brazil, the measure will benefit drivers from Angola, Cape Verde, Guinea-Bissau, Equatorial Guinea, Mozambique, São Tomé and Príncipe and Timor-Leste, as well as nationals from Australia, Canada, Chile, Colombia, South Korea. , Costa Rica, United States, Israel, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, Switzerland and Turkey.

Finally, drivers with a CNH issued until May 31, 2022 keep their driver’s license in the “old” format. Meanwhile, the new CNH is available for issuance from June 1st.

