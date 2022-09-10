New ideal minimum wage remains above R$ 6 thousand

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

According to a survey carried out by Dieese (Inter-Union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies), the ideal minimum wage to meet the basic needs of a family of 4 would be R$ 6,298.91, in the month of August.

The survey is carried out monthly based on the prices of the products that make up the basic food basket. The ideal value registered is more than five times higher than the current national minimum, of R$ 1,212.

ideal minimum wage

According to the Brazilian Constitution, the minimum wage must be able to meet the demands of a family related to food, housing, health, clothing, hygiene, education, transportation, leisure and social security.

In this sense, as the Dieese data point out, the ideal value would be more than R$ 6 thousand reais. However, this is not the reality of the country.

Economists point out that a national floor proportional to what is considered ideal for a family would cause numerous layoffs, as companies would not be able to pay the amount to employees.

When the economic reality is favorable, raising wages becomes easier. However, currently, the Brazilian economy has faced several difficulties.

Despite the calculation made by the department, 70% of Brazilians do not have a monthly income that reaches R$ 3 thousand, which corresponds to less than half of the value indicated by the Dieese study.

Minimum wage readjustment

The readjustment of the minimum wage occurs annually in Brazil. For the review, only data from the INPC (Consumer Price Index) is used as a basis, one of the indicators of inflation in the country. Thus, the correction of the minimum wage does not bring a real gain for workers, since the defined amount only covers the rise in prices.

Since 2019, the adjustment of the national floor is done in this way. Before that period, the calculation used GDP (Gross Domestic Product) as a parameter, which guaranteed real gains to Brazilians.

Minimum wage in 2023

For next year, in the 2023 Budget, sent to the National Congress, the national floor of R$ 1,302 is included. In relation to the current value, the increase is only R$ 90 and the correction is based only on inflation.

The value is not yet exact, as the official definition depends on inflation over a period of one year. That is, the floor will only be released in the first month of 2023.

It is important to emphasize that the definition of the minimum wage affects Brazilians in different ways. Many social programs take into account the national floor to calculate the values ​​offered. In addition, INSS (National Social Security Institute) benefits are also based on the minimum wage.

