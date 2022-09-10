New York declares disaster emergency after discovery of polio virus in sewage – News

New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency of disaster for polio on Friday. after poliovirus samples were found in wastewater in Nassau County, according to the NYSDOH (New York State Department of Health).

It is not the first time this year that the presence of the pathogen has been verified in the sewage of the state of New York. After confirming a case of paralytic polio in an unvaccinated man in Rockland County, the NYSDOH began wastewater surveillance – a tool to check community sewage for signs of the virus – as people infected with poliovirus shed the virus in their faeces.

CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) sequence analysis found poliovirus in samples collected in Rockland, Orange, Sullivan counties, New York, and now Nassau.





The sample collected last month in Nassau is genetically linked to the case of paralytic polio identified in Rockland County, further evidence of the spread of the virus in the community.

The NYSDOH noted in a statement: “All reported samples are samples of concern, meaning they are types of poliovirus that can cause paralysis in humans.”

To control the problem, the state has launched a massive vaccination campaign for all unvaccinated New Yorkers, including children as young as 2 months of age, pregnant women, and people who have not previously completed their polio vaccination schedule.





Anthony Fauci, immunologist and director of NIAID (National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases), highlighted the concern about the return of the disease, considered eradicated by the WHO (World Health Organization) in 1988.

“Polio was an extraordinary concern, with hundreds of thousands of cases and tens of thousands of deaths during the time period leading up to the introduction of the Salk vaccine, at which point there was a dramatic turnaround in what we would call the elimination of control and then essentially eradication.”



