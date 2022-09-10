New York Governor Declares State of Emergency Over Polio Virus | Health

New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency on Friday after samples of the polio virus were found in the sewage of three counties. The measure will be in effect until the 9th of October.

The executive order came more than a month after an adult was diagnosed with the disease in July, the first in nearly a decade.

Contaminated samples were collected in April in Orange, Rockland and Sullivan counties; which indicates that the virus was present in the state before the infection occurred in July.

The declaration serves to expand the number of people authorized to administer the polio vaccine, as all people are at risk of contracting the disease. However, the virus mainly affects children aged three and under.

The only way to prevent polio is through vaccination, with three doses, which provides nearly 100% immunity. The disease has no cure and can cause paralysis in some cases.

Low vaccine adherence in Brazil

In Brazil, the low adherence to vaccination made the Ministry of Health extend the vaccination campaign against polio until September 30th. Only 34% of the target audience from 1 to 4 years old took the vaccine that prevents infantile paralysis.