“Next two years”; Cleo opens her heart, talks about her personal life and reveals plans to increase her family; Actress is married to Leandro D’Lucca

The actress and singer Cleo You are living a great phase of your life. The artist, who made her debut on the Supernova stage of “Rock in Rio”, this Friday (9), he spoke during an interview at the festival about his marriage and the desire to get pregnant in the future.

The actress, who is married to Leandro D’Luccatold about the couple’s relationship: “I love being married, I didn’t think I would. I was single for four years because I said ‘this is not for me’, but when we met again, it felt like a magnet. And it’s so nice to be with a person with whom you have a dialogue and understand you, support you, and want you to do the same for them… confessed during an interview with “Quem”.

Then, Cleo said that despite her life being quite hectic, she does not rule out plans to increase family: “We talk a lot about this for the next two years”, she revealed. It is worth noting that in July the actress and her husband decided to remarry.

The romance with Leandro was made official in July last year, but only in the civil due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In July of this year, they renewed their vows in the presence of friends and family in a low-key ceremony.