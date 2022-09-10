Neymar has revealed situation and is close to “giving trouble” to PSG

Credit: Disclosure / PSG

Who sees eyes, sees no heart. Never has a popular saying fitted so well as in this situation. On the field Neymar has started the season very well with numbers above expectations. However, off the pitch, problems with PSG remain, according to French newspaper L’Equipe. According to the publication, the striker is frustrated at the club.

The player’s problem was not revealed. However, Neymar’s attitude can create a big problem. After the victory against Juventus, the player was called into the mixed zone, but did not speak. According to reports, the Brazilian striker said he would not speak as he would “create problems” by telling everything. From shirt 10’s statements, the environment at PSG was clearly revealed as a problem.

Neymar and PSG have a troubled relationship over time

The Brazilian player has not forgotten his responsibilities on the field. However, outside of it, Neymar and PSG do not have a very good relationship. The athlete was “released” several times for negotiations at the beginning of the season. However, nobody accepted to hire the striker shirt 10 of the Brazilian team.

On the last day of the window, PSG also tried one last card. Manchester City had the player’s name offered, but Guardiola’s club turned down Neymar. In addition to the Manchester club, Chelsea also tried to captain the Brazilian team.

Beginning of the year is different

At the age of 30, Neymar’s 2022/2023 season started above expectations. With the PSG shirt, the Brazilian player has 8 games, 9 goals scored and 7 assists. His last standout assist in the Champions League against Juventus. The bid went viral on the internet for its genius.

This Saturday, Neymar and PSG return to the field. Galtier’s club face Brest, at home, from 12pm. The team is the current leader of the French championship.