Neymar sends a message to Arana after the injury that took the side of the Rooster from the Cup

photo: Reproduction/Instagram In Instagram Stories, Neymar wished ‘away’ to Guilherme Arana

Guilherme Arana had a serious multi-ligament injury to his left knee in the 1-1 draw between Atltico and Bragantino, for the Brazilian Championship, last Wednesday. Thus, the player missed the chance to go to the World Cup, which starts in November. Teammate of the Brazilian team, forward Neymar used his profile on Instagram to send a message to the left-back of Galo.

In the stories, shirt 10 wished Arana “out”, next to a heart. In a video released by Galo this Friday, the club’s medical director, Rodrigo Lasmar, explained that the player broke “very important structures”. Therefore, it demands a “longer” recovery period.

“Because it is a complex and serious injury like this, the recovery period for the player is longer. We will have to be very patient, very calm, and accompany him frequently so that we have a better condition to predict the recovery.” It would be too early today to say something in terms of time, which I can say that we are working hard, hard, and the athlete is also imbued with this responsibility, to get involved in the treatment so that he can recover as soon as possible”, he added.

Also this Friday, coach Tite summoned the players who will represent Brazil in the last two friendly preparations for the World Cup, both held in France. So, on the 23rd of September, the Selection will face Ghana, at the Oceane stadium, in Le Havre. Four days later, he faces Tunisia, at the Parc des Principes, PSG’s stadium, in Paris.