no more engine the project of the new supersonic commercial plane of Boom

Graphic design of the Overture plane – Image: Boom Supersonic





The race for the new supersonic aircraft to continue the legacy of the mythical Concorde hits a new – and extremely complex – obstacle: the great engine manufacturer Rolls-Royce (RR), which had signed a collaboration agreement with Boom Supersonic in 2020 to commercial aircraft Overture, said it will not continue working on the project.

As reported by Aviacionline, Rolls-Royce has determined that the supersonic business travel market is currently not a priority and therefore will not continue to work on the program at this time. “It was a pleasure to work with the Boom team and we wish them every success in the future,” the company said.

The confirmation does not come as a surprise, as last July Jon Ostrower, through his publication The Air Current, had indicated that RR would not be investing its own money in the development of solutions that did not relate to the projects currently underway: mainly the Ultrafan and Pearl 10X engines.

A few days ago, the English company had already ruled out moving forward with the conversion of a Boeing 747-400 that it purchased from Qantas in 2019, simply because the Ultrafan test program does not justify having two platforms or upgrading the existing one (RR already has another 747-400).

Rolls-Royce’s departure from the supersonic aircraft project could have serious implications for an already extremely optimistic timeline: Boom expects to have the prototype ready in 2025, a first flight in 2026 and certification and entry into service by 2029.

Boom is expected to open its mega-factory in Greensboro, North Carolina, before the end of the year, leaving three years to have an engine and move forward with building the prototype. In the commercial aviation industry, three years is a breath.

And the complexity of certifying an aircraft like Overture is not comparable, for example, to the development of the latest long-range aircraft by Airbus and Boeing, as there is the incorporation of materials, design details and truly disruptive technologies due to the operation in the three different flight regimes: subsonic, transonic and supersonic.

For those who bet that Overture will become a reality, the announcement doesn’t change things much: American Airlines quickly clarified that the letter of intent it signed has a logical and understandable clause: if the project doesn’t go ahead, it will be a pleasure to have done. part, and they will have lost what has already been paid.

United has similar provisions and there is nothing to suggest that the rest of Boom’s potential customers such as Japan Airlines and Virgin Group, plus a few unnamed customers, were not covered in the same way.