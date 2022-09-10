North Korea to start Covid vaccination in November

Two years after the arrival of the first vaccines against covid-19, North Korea must finally start the vaccination campaign against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus on its territory. The expectation is that the application of doses begins in November, but it has not yet been disclosed which immunizer will be used.

“Together with responsible administration of the vaccine [contra a covid]we have to recommend all citizens to wear a mask to protect their health from November onwards,” leader Kim Jong Un said on Friday (9), according to the news agency. kna.

North Korea plans to start vaccinating against Covid-19 (Image: Wavebreakmedia/Envato Elements)

On Thursday (8), Kim reportedly made another speech at the North Korean National Assembly. At the moment, the leader highlighted the warnings of the World Health Organization (WHO) that winter could cause a new increase in cases of covid-19, reinforcing the importance of vaccination.

Covid vaccination has already been rejected by North Korea

Despite the sudden announcement to vaccinate the population of North Korea against covid-19, it is worth remembering that, at other times, batches of vaccines have already been offered to the country, through the COVAX Facility — a consortium for the equal distribution of vaccines, led by WHO. On the occasion, doses of Covishield (AstraZeneca/Oxford) would be offered.

The reason for the change in attitude towards covid-19 has not yet been clarified and no details on how immunization will be shared have been shared. The only clue is the country’s customs records and these show that batches of vaccines were imported from China — a major trading partner — this year. Thus, the suspicion is that doses of CoronaVac (Sinovac) or the Sinopharm formula are used.

Coronavirus cases in the country

With a population of more than 25 million people without vaccine-induced protection, North Korea faced one of the worst waves of Covid-19 in May this year. According to local authorities, the outbreak would have been caused by the arrival of the Ômicron variant (BA.1), but tests were lacking even to confirm the diagnosis of the infection.

Without an adequate testing policy, people were isolated when they showed some characteristic signs of covid-19, such as fever. In that period, more than 2 million cases were considered suspects for the coronavirus infection.

As a form of treatment, state media even encouraged the population to use painkillers, antibiotics and home treatments without scientific support, such as gargling with salt water, honeysuckle tea or willow tea. To date, the official death toll is just 74.

Source: CTV News