Nubank releases Caixinhas to all customers; see how much it makes

Nubank announced on Thursday (8) on its blog that the so-called “Caixinhas”, a tool that helps users save money, are now available to all fintech customers. The feature had been announced in July and has been gradually made available to the entire base of account holders in Brazil.

One of the main demands of digital bank customers, both in NuCommunity and in the service channels and social networks, the Boxes offered can be personalized with names and photos. In this way, each act of saving money can be customized with different plans and objectives to suit the deadlines of financial investments.

According to a publication on the Nubank Blog, more than 500,000 Boxes have been created so far. Among the goals most associated with the act of saving money are: buy car, wedding, buy motorcycle, vacation and birthday party. The highlight, however, with 53% of the options, is the Emergency Reserve, which is pre-suggested by the app.

How much do Nubank Boxes make?

Source: Nubank/Disclosure.Source: Nubank

Once its implementation has been completed for all network customers, Caixinhas have, for the time being, two investment possibilities with income from the first day of application. The first – the Emergency Reserve Box – yields 100% of CDI and has immediate liquidity; Nu Reserva Imediata, a fund with a strategy focused on fixed income with daily liquidity, can until surpassing the CDI over time.

To have an idea of ​​the performance, it is enough to say that, since it was launched in February until the month of August, Nu Reserva Imediata yielded 108% of the CDI, equivalent to 167% of the savings in the same period. Focusing only on the month of August, the fund’s profitability was 111% of CDI and 175% of savings.

The financial goals of each Caixinha can now be tracked individually through the app. In October, automatic applications will be available.