Official real estate fair with UNMISSSIBLE prices; check out

Caixa Econômica Federal will be holding a huge real estate auction on the penultimate Friday of this month of September. There are hundreds of properties, including houses and apartments. The offers will aggregate more than 15 states. In addition, the values ​​can reach unmissable discounts. Payment methods are also somewhat facilitating.

The event will take place in partnership with the company Fidalgo auctions, responsible for carrying out several auctions, since 2000, in São Paulo. It so happens that this time, the offers are reaching several Brazilian states, including Minas Gerais, Rio de Janeiro and Rio Grande do Sul. Therefore, it is a great opportunity for those who wish to acquire a home of their own.

Find out about the auction

First of all, the event will take place on Friday (23). There are a total of about 210 properties, spread across 17 Brazilian states, plus the Federal District. The partnership between Caixa Econômica and the company Fidalgo is precisely to facilitate payment methods, in order to reach even more people. In addition, it is worth noting that properties that are not sold will be kept for other opportunities. According to the information released, discounts can reach up to 70%.

Thus, there are several houses and apartments, being, respectively, in the states: (06) Alagoas; (01) Amapá; (03) Bahia; (07) Ceará; (01) Federal District; (30) Goiás; (02) Maranhao; (01) Mato Grosso; (03) Minas Gerais; (14) Pará; (13) Paraiba; (24) Paraná; (24) Pernambuco; (01) Piauí; (17) Rio de Janeiro; (19) Rio Grande do Sul; (02) Santa Catarina; (42) Sao Paulo.

Therefore, payment methods may also vary. Some of the properties can be financed, and in addition, Caixa Econômica will provide the option of payment by the FGTS (Fundo de Garantia do Tempo de Serviço). However, it must be said that offers may vary from batch to batch. Therefore, you need to check the availability and condition of each specific sale.

How to participate

In advance, it is necessary to register in advance, in order to participate in the auction. This registration can be done within Fidalgo’s own website (www.fidalgoleiloes.com.br). For this, you will need some personal documents to fill in the requested fields, such as identification documents. Just follow the instructions in the notice.

However, the notice contains all the necessary information. You can check how the auction will work, as well as the auctioneers responsible for the event. Thus, it is also necessary to consult the purchase conditions for individuals and legal entities. In other words, what means are available to acquire a property, as well as the rules established by Caixa and Fidalgo.

Furthermore, it is a great opportunity for people from different states of Brazil. The conditions of the auctioned properties can be analyzed. That way, if you want to acquire a residence of your own, or even invest in another state, if not yours, it is very worth checking out the offers. Finally, as already mentioned, in case of doubts, it is necessary to consult the announcement of the event.

