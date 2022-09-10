Oil: the “tug of war” that has led to volatility in commodity prices

The week has been busy for the oil market. On Monday (5), commodity prices rose almost 3%, when members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies (OPEC+) agreed to a small production cut of 100,000 barrels a day to bolster prices. .

“Cut and supply doesn’t matter much for global supply balances. However, in terms of signaling, the change is important as it indicates that OPEC+ is watching demand closely and is trying to manage supply to maintain a level in oil prices. Several countries (mostly the United States) have turned to OPEC+ to increase supply,” said Noah Barrett, Research Analyst for Energy and Utilities at Janus Henderson Investors.

In the next two sessions, however, oil fell again, with Brent closing below $90 a barrel for the first time since Feb. ).

Bearish Chinese trade data fueled investor concerns about recession risks, which weighed on the market. This in a context of slowing demand in Europe and rising interest rates around the world to contain inflation.

As early as Thursday and Friday, oil rose again as some technical traders bought contracts and Russia threatened to stop oil and gas exports to some buyers. Vladimir Putin, Russian President, threatened to stop exports of Petroleum and gas if maximum prices are imposed by European buyers. At 3:20 pm ET, Brent for November 2022 was up 4.04% to $92.74.

The Group of Seven (G7), which brings together the main economic and political forces in the world, confirmed last September 2 that it intends to implement a price ceiling on oil produced in Russia, in an attempt to reduce the country’s revenue from energy sources. and limit its ability to finance the war in Ukraine.

The statement did not provide details on the ceiling, initial price and implementation date of the measure. However, the group said it intends to align its decisions with the dates of the sixth European Union (EU) sanctions package against Russia, which set a price ceiling on Russian crude from December 5, and for refined products. from the 5th of February of the next year.

Conceptually, such a price cap – if implemented fully and successfully – would allow Russian oil to flow while achieving Europe’s goals of limiting Russian oil export earnings.

However, at the time, the analysis team at Goldman Sachs had rightly pointed out that the main risk to this policy would be the potential for Russian retaliation, which would transform the measure into an additional bullish shock for the oil market. “Consistent with the actions taken in the natural gas market, Russia could choose to retaliate, cutting purchases from the G-7 and closing production, thus raising global prices and its own revenues, even assuming higher logistical costs for countries not participating in the G-7. group”, pointed out the analysts.

This Friday, European Union energy ministers failed to agree on imposing a ceiling after an extraordinary meeting, after meeting with EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson. According to her, the proposal is being “explored”, but faces difficulties in its implementation.

The price hikes since the day before amid the Russian threats happened despite factors that, at first, may impact the demand for the commodity: the surprising rise in inventories of Petroleum from the U.S., news that the United States was weighing the need for more oil releases from strategic reserves, in addition to the aforementioned concerns over China’s Covid-19 lockdown extensions and rising global interest rates, which is expected to slow economic activity and meet fuel demand.

Effects of sanctions

In this context, Levante Ideias de Investimento highlighted that, before sanctions began, on December 5, Europe continued to import more than 1 million barrels of Russian oil daily, in line with what it had been doing for about a month.

“While publicly condemning Russia for its actions in Ukraine and publicly assuring their voters that sanctions are working, European politicians (and others) fail to mention the continued purchases of Russian oil. Russia is exporting around 3.3 million barrels of oil daily (by sea), Bloomberg calculations showed, meaning Europe is buying a third of that.

Since June, this dynamic has not changed, and that was the month in which the embargo was approved, and since then Europe has been trying to find alternative oil suppliers.

“Oil drops one day because of concerns about the economy as central banks try to fight inflation with higher rates in the US and Europe. Then, the next day, oil goes up because a

OPEC official suggests the cartel could reverse production growth plans and opt for cuts. Or, a G7 leader says that discussions on a Russian oil price ceiling are progressing. (…) It is clear that the degree of volatility in the price of oil has changed, but the sources of this volatility have not. As always, it’s about fundamentals, economics and geopolitics”, assess analysts at Levante.

At the same time, negotiations are on the radar for the resumption of the nuclear deal with Iran, which could lead to an increase in global oil supplies if closed. However, Goldman highlighted seeing a deal as unlikely in the short term.

Levante points out that the extreme swings should not last, but it should still take a little longer for prices to be better behaved, with this tug of war still influencing prices.

Thus, although there are many negative views on demand for oil with the risks of recession, Goldman Sachs maintained the projection of a barrel of Brent at US$ 125 a barrel for 2023. “The potential loss of Russian exports in retaliation creates a substantial upside risk for our bullish forecast,” analysts say.

Bradesco BBI points out that it is difficult to identify price trends for the commodity.

Meanwhile, volatility may be certain as news related to Russian natural gas supplies to Europe could show a breaking point during the winter. Also, on the one hand, China may start to ease lockdowns more sharply in the coming months. On the other hand, recession fears, especially in Europe, are mounting, while negative readings for road use demand may more than overshadow the surge in demand related to power generation.

“Although oil prices may be under pressure in October after weaker demand for oil, they may recover in November/December with higher demand for power generation in the Northern Hemisphere winter”, assess the bank’s analysts.

As Noah Barrett, Research Analyst for Energy and Utilities at Janus Henderson Investors, has pointed out, continued volatility in oil prices is to be expected, with indicators of global demand driving price movements.

(with Reuters)

