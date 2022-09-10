“Our story is just beginning”; After ‘wedding’ in the Rock in Rio setting, Viih Tube declares itself to Eliezer and melts the web

The ex-BBBs couple held a symbolic ceremony to celebrate love at the festival

Image: Reproduction/Official Instagram of Viih Tube
It’s not today that HIV Tube and Eliezer publicly demonstrate how much they are in love with each other. The couple, who started the relationship claiming to be just a relationship ‘without labels’, officially took up the romance in August, the day before the influencer’s birthday.

Now officially dating, the ex-BBBs decided to make their romance official in a symbolic wedding ceremony. By opening a chapel during the “Rock in Rio”last Thursday (8), the influencer and the designer chose the festival to ‘renew their vows’, including a cover of star Elvis Presley celebrating the couple.

Although it was just a joke, Viih Tube made it clear that he wanted to get married soon. Including, the blonde used social media to declare herself to her beloved: “Love is in the details, in the respect, in the lightness, in the affection, in the admiration and I love you so much, I admire you so much, I am so proud of the man you are, our story is just beginning”said.

In the comments of the publication, fans soon melted with the statement: “I love the lightness that is this love of yours”, said one netizen. “Oh, what a couple! You are too beautiful, get married for real soon”said another. “And the real wedding, when did I leave? Beautiful!”said another.

