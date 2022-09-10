Palmeiras vs Juventude: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazilian series a

Palmeiras and Juventude enter the field this Saturday, at 21:00 (Brasília time), at Allianz Parque, in São Paulo, in a match valid for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship. The ge accompanies the match in Real time with videos of the main bids – click here to follow.

Eliminated in the semifinal of Libertadores in the middle of the week, Palmeiras seeks to give an answer and follow with a good advantage in the leadership and in the dispute of the Brazilian title. Without winning for five games, three of them for the national competition, Verdão opens the round with 51 points, seven ahead of Flamengo, current vice-leader.

Juventude only arrives in São Paulo in the early afternoon after problems with the flight. The team has not yet won in the return of the Brasileirão: there are two draws and four defeats. With only 18 points, the gauchos occupy the last place in the table. At the moment, the difference to Cuiabá, the first team outside the relegation zone, is eight points.

Streaming: sportv and Premiere (for all Brazil), with narration by Milton Leite and comments by Maurício Noriega, Ricardinho and Salvio Spinola.

Real time: you follow all the bids in the ge (Click here).

Palmeiras – Coach: Abel Ferreira

Abel Ferreira continues without being able to count on Raphael Veiga. The midfielder has undergone further tests and may undergo surgery on his right ankle. Lacking in the last two games, he was injured in the first leg of the Libertadores semifinal.

Veiga’s replacement will be Bruno Tabata. The attacking midfielder was a starter in the last few matches and has pleased the Palmeirense coaching staff, alternating with Gustavo Scarpa the role of creation in the midfield.

The midfielder Danilo, who served suspension in the duel for Libertadores in the middle of the week, returns to the team.

Probable team: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Murilo and Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael and Bruno Tabata; Gustavo Scarpa, Dudu and Rony.

Who is out: Jailson (right knee injury) and Raphael Veiga (right ankle sprain).

hanging: Gustavo Gómez, Gabriel Menino, Zé Rafael, Atuesta, Wesley, Rony, José López, Abel Ferreira (coach), Vitor Castanheira (technical assistant) and João Martins (technical assistant).

Youth – Coach: Umberto Louzer

The team that will take the field at Allianz Parque will have four changes compared to the last match, against Avaí. In addition, a new tactical scheme will be adopted by Umberto Louzer, with three defenders, sometimes using a line of five in defence. Jean and Jadson take their place in the middle, while Capixaba is moved to the left wing.

Probable team: Pegorari; Vitor Mendes, Renato Chaves and Rafael Forster; Rodrigo Soares, Jean Irmer, Jadson, Chico and Capixaba; Oscar Ruiz and Pitta.

Who is out: Elton, Bruno Nazário and Felipe Pires (suspended); Paulo Henrique, Anderson Leite, Yuri Lima, Edinho, Marlon and Ricardo Bueno (medical department).

hanging: Pegorari, Chico, Pitta, Thalisson, Paulo Henrique and Guilherme Parede.

