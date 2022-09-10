Palmeiras welcomes Corinthians in the semifinals

In search of a comeback over Corinthians, after losing the first game of the women’s Brasileirão semifinal, Palmeiras will have a record number of fans in today’s Derby (10), at 2 pm (GMT), at Allianz Parque. More than 6,000 tickets were sold in advance, ensuring the largest audience in the history of women’s football at Casa Alviverde.

Even before the ball rolls, this afternoon’s classic surpasses the 5,947 people present in the 2-0 triumph, also over the rival, in the first phase of the women’s Brasileirão. This, however, will not be the team’s only asset in the search for a spot in the final.

Needing a victory by two goals difference to advance to the national decision for the second consecutive time, Palmeiras has the best attack of the Brazilian. In this edition, there were no less than 45 clear goals. Corinthians is the third top scorer, with 33.

On the other hand, Palestrinas will face the best defense in the championship. In search of the third consecutive championship, Alvinegro was leaked only 12 times in the entire competition.

In addition, Palmeiras will not have Ricardo Belli, coach, and William Bittencourt, physical trainer, expelled in the first game — with Corinthians’ victory by 2 to 1, at Neo Química Arena — for confusion. On the white side, Edson, goalkeeper coach, also received the red card.

Alviverde seeks its first Brazilian title. Last year, the club finished runner-up precisely against Corinthians, and in 2020 it was fourth.

On the other hand, the Parque São Jorge team already has three titles (2018, 2020, 2021) and was present in the last five decisions of the Brasileirão. Today, a draw puts Corinthians in yet another national decision.