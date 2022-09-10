Pantanal: Tenório will suspect that Solano killed Roberto | wetland

In “Pantanal”, Solano (Rafa Sieg) is about to be unmasked by Tenório (Murilo Benício). Before Roberto (Caue Campos) discovered the truth (that the man his father hired is not a pawn, but a killer), the hired assassin killed the boy and told the boss that his son was caught by an anaconda. Which is not everyone’s surprise, when the boy’s body is found drowned in the river and without any marks of the snake.

“For me, she was in the guts of the mardita”, says Solano, trying to convince Tenório.

“And how do you explain to me that my son’s body appeared without a bite?”, asks the squatter.

Furious Tenorio will want to extract the truth from the killer he hired:

“Are you going to tell me that you saw her pull my son by the arm? Because I’m not believing anything you’re telling me, Solano.”

Coldly, Solano will say that if he had killed Roberto, he would have thrown the young man’s body to the piranhas so as not to leave any traces.

“If I had done that, Seo Tenório, I would have bled him and given them to the piranhas, not released into the river current.”

