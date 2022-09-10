Pantanal: Trindade will reappear for Irma’s birth and the baby’s physiognomy will scare the couple | come around

Did you want Trindade (Gabriel Sater) back? Well then, Pantanal promises the appearance of our favorite Cramullhão at a crucial moment. In the next few weeks of the nine o’clock soap opera, the guitarist will appear during Irma’s (Camila Morgado) delivery, right when she is about to give up on the procedure.

In the future chapters of Pantanal, Filó (Dira Paes) will be helping Irma with the contractions and will realize that the pregnant woman is faint, without strength.

“I won’t be able to have this child alone,” Irma will say.

“Whoever has God in his heart is never alone”, Filó affirms, picking up the basin and leaving the room.

🎧 Listen to the highlights of the day:

2 of 2 Irma (Camila Morgado) will be tense during childbirth — Photo: Globo Irma (Camila Morgado) will be tense during childbirth — Photo: Globo

The pregnant woman will close her eyes, saying that she will not be able to deliver without company. At the same moment, she will feel a touch on her face.

“You’re not alone, princess…”, says Trindade, appearing in the room. “I heard his call…”

Next, the violist will help Irma to receive the child.

“I’m here, Irma… I’m here to put an end to this torment of ours once and for all”, he will say, placing his hands on her belly.

Remember the love story of Irma and Trindade

. Thus, the little one will be able to remain healthy and happy.

At the same moment, Filó, Mariana (Selma Egrei) and Zé Lucas (Irandhir Santos) enter the room shocked. Irma will claim that Trindade was there to deliver the baby, but the pawn will disappear even before the trio arrives.

“More then… Where is he?!”, Filó will ask.

🎧 Check out the week of soap operas: