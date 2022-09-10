Paraná Pesquisas: Haddad drops in SP to 31.2%; Tarcísio grows and goes to 25.2%, and Garcia, to 17.3%

In the dispute for the Federal Senate, Márcio França (PSB) leads with 31.2% of the voting intentions; Marcos Pontes (PL) has 16.4% and Janaína Paschoal (PRTB), 9.8%

Young Pan Editing / Photos: ALEX SILVA/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO

Fernando Haddad, Tarcísio Gome and Rodrigo Garcia compete for the first places in the survey



the former minister Fernando Haddad (PT) goes ahead in the dispute for the Government to the State of Sao Paulo. This is what the new survey by the Paraná Research Institute, released this Friday, 9, points out. According to the data, the former mayor of the capital of São Paulo has the support of 31.2% of voters in the stimulated scenario, when the names of the competitors. The result shows a drop of 1.2 percentage points compared to the previous survey. At the same time, the survey also points to growth of 1.8 percentage points for the former minister. Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), which appears in second place and went from 23.4% to 25.2% of voting intentions. the current governor Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB) follows in third place and also fluctuated positively, reaching 17.3% support. The variations, albeit in greater or lesser proportions, are within the survey’s margin of error, which is 2.3 percentage points, which reflects, in practice, a scenario of stability.

In addition to the three main players in the dispute in São Paulo, other names were also tested in the stimulated scenario and reached the following results: Below them, Vinicíus Poit (New), had 1.3%; Carol Vigliar (UP), 0.7%; Elvis Cezar (PDT), 0.7%; Altino Júnior (PSTU), 0.4%; Gabriel Colombo (PCB), 0.9%; Antonio Jorge (DC), 0.3%; and Edson Dorta (PCO), 0.2%. White and null represent 11.1% of the 1880 respondents and undecided, 10.8%. In the spontaneous modality, in which the names of the candidates are not presented to voters, they do not know or did not answer, it was 62; none, white or null in 5%; Haddad scored 12.7%; Tarcisio, 12.4%; Garcia, 6.1%; Elvis Cesar, 0.2%; Poit, 0.3%; Vigliar, 0.1%; Carol Viliar, 0.1% and all the others added up to 1.2%. Among the candidates for the Federal Senate in São Paulo, Márcio França (PSB) leads with 31.2% of voting intentions. Behind him are the former minister. Marcos Pontes (PL), with 16.4%; and Janaína Paschoal (PRTB) with 9.8%.