Patrícia Poeta is the target of a new web attack for attitude towards Manoel Soares

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 19 seconds ago Entertainment Comments Off on Patrícia Poeta is the target of a new web attack for attitude towards Manoel Soares 0 Views


Patricia Poet
Patrícia Poeta is the target of new criticism on the web (Image: Reproduction / Globo)

With two months in the air at the helm of the Date, Patricia Poet guaranteed a language addiction involving Manoel Soares seen as negative by the viewers of the Globo program. In recent hours, criticism on the subject has intensified.

The fact that Patrícia called Manoel a “partner” left the web in trouble. The wave of attacks against the communicator did not let the internet realize that the term was used by the famous in her time in É De Casa, that is, it did not start now.

It is worth remembering that the criticism against the journalist began right after the announcement of the new phase of the program, when Globo announced the Meeting with Patrícia Poeta and discarded Manoel Soares, who only entered the publicity plan after a wave of complaints.

Web does not forgive Patrícia Poeta’s posture

One of the strongest comments was from an internet user, who pointed out Patrícia as “very uneducated” with Manuel. “Actually, she doesn’t like his presence”surprised.

In its outburst, the anonymous profile declared that Poet “It insists on reinforcing that [Manoel Soares] is a program partner”.

Another went further and pointed out that “Patricia can be so unpleasant as to embarrass her”. A third noted: “Patrícia’s desperation to confirm that the program is hers and the excellent Manoel Soares is just a partner is embarrassing”.

Check out the backlash on the web:

Click here and press the button Follow” for you to be the first to receive the latest information on this subject on your mobile!

Paulo CarvalhoPaulo Carvalho

Paulo Carvalho He has been following the TV world since 2009. Trained broadcaster and journalist by profession, he has been writing for websites for five years. It’s in the RD1 as a reporter. It can be found on social media at @pcsilvaTV or by email [email protected].

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Rock in Rio: See the looks chosen by celebrities at the festival and get inspired

Friday (09), at Rock in Rio was marked by shows by Avril Lavigne, Green Day …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved