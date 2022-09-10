Patrícia Poeta is the target of a new web attack for attitude towards Manoel Soares

With two months in the air at the helm of the Date, Patricia Poet guaranteed a language addiction involving Manoel Soares seen as negative by the viewers of the Globo program. In recent hours, criticism on the subject has intensified.

The fact that Patrícia called Manoel a “partner” left the web in trouble. The wave of attacks against the communicator did not let the internet realize that the term was used by the famous in her time in É De Casa, that is, it did not start now.

It is worth remembering that the criticism against the journalist began right after the announcement of the new phase of the program, when Globo announced the Meeting with Patrícia Poeta and discarded Manoel Soares, who only entered the publicity plan after a wave of complaints.

Web does not forgive Patrícia Poeta’s posture

One of the strongest comments was from an internet user, who pointed out Patrícia as “very uneducated” with Manuel. “Actually, she doesn’t like his presence”surprised.

In its outburst, the anonymous profile declared that Poet “It insists on reinforcing that [Manoel Soares] is a program partner”.

Another went further and pointed out that “Patricia can be so unpleasant as to embarrass her”. A third noted: “Patrícia’s desperation to confirm that the program is hers and the excellent Manoel Soares is just a partner is embarrassing”.

Check out the backlash on the web:

Patrícia Poeta is very rude to Manoel Soares. In fact, she doesn’t like his presence. She makes a point of reinforcing that he is a partner in the program. She doesn’t interact with him at all. Her attitude is horrible. #Date — Daniel Alves (@PressAlves) July 12, 2022

I’m embarrassed watching #date … Patrícia Poeta manages to be so unpleasant as to be ashamed. Stop watching this show, because one more “partner” she talks about will be unbearable!!! — Andressa Santiago (@Andress15633326) August 2, 2022

Every time I see a date I spend the day feeling bad and it bothers me how PATRÍCIA POETA treats her “partner” Manoel Soares #Date #Globe — Lais Travezani (@LTravezani) September 5, 2022

Patricia Poeta’s desperation to confirm that the program is hers and the excellent Manoel Soares is just a partner, is embarrassing. — Random topics (@muitoequasenada) September 5, 2022

#Date With each “partner” that Patrícia Poeta releases, a little star in the sky dies. Nobody can take it anymore. Direction, give this woman a touch. — Michelle (@Michell57399969) September 2, 2022