Pedro Raul leaves Flamengo aside and reveals where he wants to play in 2023

Great scorer of the Brasileirão, Pedro Raul has been one of the most talked about players in recent days. The athlete, who has 14 goals in the competition, with the colors of Goiás, has been in the sights of several clubs for 2023.

Only in Brazil, clubs like Corinthians, São Paulo, Vasco, Botafogo, Flamengo, Internacional and Grêmio have already been mentioned as interested for 2023. However, if it depends on Pedro, his destiny will be very far from here.

Pedro reveals desire to play in La Liga

In a long interview with ge, Pedro revealed that, in the last European transfer window, he was close to moving to Spanish football. At that moment, the player chose to stay at Goiás, but he still hopes for a trip to La Liga. Check out the snippet:

“I think Spain has open football, very technical, so it was a business that, if I had more time, I could think better and go now. The Spanish Championship attracts me, attracts the whole world, today I have friends who play there, Raphinha himself is there, so he wouldn’t have so much time to adapt”

Meanwhile, Pedro Raul, who belongs to Kashiwa Reysol, from Japan, continues to work with the colors of Goiás. In 2022, in the 39 games in which he played, he has scored 21 goals, in addition to an assist provided.