Penalties for the Italian GP

Penalties for the Italian GP




The characteristics of the circuit monza provide the teams formula 1 an opportunity to perform component exchanges on your power units, which eventually exceed the annual limit, resulting in grid penalties.

No less than five drivers will have penalties of this type for the Italian GP: Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez, Carlos Sainz, Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas. join them Yuki Tsunodawho will not start the race at Monza from the place he won in the quali for disciplinary reasons.

First, for racking up five reprimands in 2022, the last being for riding with a seat belt unbuckled in Zandvoort, and having 10 grid positions subtracted. The Japanese still did not respect the yellow flags during FP2 this Friday and received three more places as punishment.

Check out those punished:

PilotNumber of lost positionsCause
Max Verstappen5Using a new ICE
Sergio Perez10Using a new ICE*
Yuki Tsunoda135th reprimand and not respecting yellow marks in FP2
Carlos Sainzgrid backgroundNew complete unit
Lewis Hamiltongrid backgroundNew complete unit
Valtteri Bottasgrid backgroundNew complete unit

* As it is the first time that Pérez exceeds the limit, he loses 10 positions. If he uses a new element, he will lose five, just like Verstappen.

