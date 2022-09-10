Pequena Lô says that Ellen Jabour distracted her in a VIP area

The 26-year-old digital influencer Pequena Lô was present at the 5th night of enjoying Rock in Rio. She attended to the fans and did not stop talking about the episode in which she was mistreated by a famous woman the day before, when she was just trying to have space in one of the VIP areas to park her locomotion “motorbike” and watch the shows in the City of Rock.

“It was a very annoying situation. We know that this happens every day to people with disabilities, but, at the same time, it is something that I was not wrong to be in that place. I think we can and should be wherever we want, and feel good. But I think people’s minds are closed in relation to people with disabilities in a place that is for us”, he lamented.

The young artist confirmed to this columnist from splash who was mistreated by model and presenter Ellen Jabour, 44.

“We can see from her look that she was capable. I wasn’t alone in this. There were several people around me. The crowd saw how rude she was and I didn’t post it for cookies, to feel sorry, it wasn’t mimimi. It was to show that each day that passes, nobody is better than anyone else. The minimum is respect everywhere”, he highlighted.

The digital influencer reported that Ellen did not like to hear the request to make room to stop her motorcycle near the bars to have a better view of the show.

When they asked her permission, she said ‘Hey, it’s difficult here. Is there any way she can get to the side? Because my friends and I came to hang out together’. We said ‘no, it’s ok. You three stay here and she stays here.’ Because I’m sitting on the bike and there on the railing is the best place they told me to go. I wasn’t there as an intruder or a crasher. So she thought it was bad that I was there. For her, I had to stay in one spot and I didn’t want to steal anyone’s place. I know she was there first. I just wanted a license to fit my bike. She was super thick and superb.

Little Lo

“No [pediu desculpas até agora]. Until then, we didn’t talk. I didn’t even argue yesterday because I was so stressed. If I spoke, it would yield a lot, we would argue and the show would lose its fun. That’s why I posted to talk about it,” she explained.

The rant about the mood with the artist made on social networks brought to Pequena Lô some reports of problems that people with disabilities encounter at large events — but also some disrespectful messages.

“I received several messages after I posted this on social media, from people with disabilities who go through this. So, we know that a person with a disability is very complicated to go to a show, because people don’t respect it. people shouldn’t be there. Just yesterday, I received comments that I should be somewhere for me to be and not there, that it would really be difficult there. So, if the place is accessible and people aren’t, when will inclusion start?” , criticized.

Lô also highlighted that he walked away from Ellen during the night of Rock in Rio concerts to avoid friction. Asked if she would accept an apology, the digital influencer said “yes”, if there is truth in the gesture.

As long as it’s true, I think we have to have forgiveness. Only that it serves as a lesson not on my account, with anyone because it is a joint education.

Little Lo

The column reached out to Ellen Jabour, who said she was “completely blown away by the story”. She claimed to have spent the day at the hospital for her mother to get an exam and that she couldn’t believe it when she got home and heard the story. Ellen also said that she will talk to the column tomorrow so “that this matter is closed soon, I am very upset”.