Pernambuco has seven of the nearly 300 Brazilian billionaires; see the concentration of each state

Brazil has almost 300 billionaires. São Paulo is the state with the highest number of super-rich. Of the total of 284 positions on the Forbes Brazil list for 2022, 113 are occupied from São Paulo.





Pernambuco occupies the seventh position in the ranking, with a total of seven billionaires.





The biggest billionaire from São Paulo is Eduardo Saverin, co-founder of Facebook and runner-up in the overall ranking, with an estimated fortune of BRL 52.80 billionpoints out a report by Forbes.





Abilio Diniz, founder of the Pão de Açúcar group and one of the largest individual shareholders of French giant Carrefour, is also on the list.





According to Forbes, Santa Catarina occupies the second position of the ranking with 38 billionaires, of which 29 are shareholders of the energy multinational Weg.





In third, Rio de Janeiro appears with 35 names, among them the partners of 3G Capital – Jorge Paulo Lemann, who leads the national ranking, Marcel Herrmann Telles, Carlos Alberto da Veiga Sicupira and Alexandre Behring – and members of the Moreira Salles family, of Itaú Unibanco.









The list of Brazilian billionaires follows the criteria of the American Forbes, whose main source of information is the shareholding in companies listed on stock exchanges.





In addition to São Paulo, Santa Catarina, Rio de Janeiro and Pernambucoanother 10 federative units in Brazil have a Brazilian billionaire born in the state: Bahia, Ceará, Espírito Santo, Goiás, Maranhão, Minas Gerais, Pará, Paraíba, Paraná and Rio Grande do Sul.





See the states with the highest numbers of billionaires





Sao Paulo: 113





Santa Catarina: 38





Rio de Janeiro: 35





Minas Gerais: 25





Rio Grande do Sul: 17





Ceará: 16





Pernambuco: 7





Goiás: 6





Paraná: 6





Maranhao: 4





Bahia: 3





Holy Spirit: 1





Para: 1





Paraiba: 1

See too

SMARTPHONES

Motorola launches three Edge cell phones in Brazil

anfavea

Production outsourcing that caused layoffs at Mercedes should not be repeated at other automakers