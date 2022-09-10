Peter Pan & Wendy Gets First Mystery Poster at D23; Look

Peter Pan & Wendynew live action by disney, had its first poster unveiled during D23. The image, which focuses on Captain Hook’s boat, can be seen below:

In the event, Jude Law – who will play the iconic villain Captain Hook – said the film will explore his rivalry with Peter Pan.

In addition to Law and Jim Gaffigan in the role of Mr. Smee, the cast of Peter Pan & Wendy also has Yara Shahidi (Grown-ish) as Tinkerbell, Ever Anderson (Black Widow) as Wendy, Alexander Molony like Peter Pan, Molly Parker (House of Cards) as Ms. darling and Alan Tudyk (Rogue One: A Star Wars Adventure) like Mr. Darling.

Peter Pan & Wendy is directed by David Lowery (My Friend the Dragon) and will launch on Disney+ in 2023.

Omelette now has a Telegram channel! Join to receive and discuss top pop culture news (t.me/omelete).

Also follow us on Youtube: on Omeleteve, with the main topics of pop culture; Hyperdrive, for the hottest news from the geek universe; and Bentô Omelete, our anime, manga and otaku culture channel.