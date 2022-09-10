PGR says operation against businessmen is illegal and asks for annulment

The agency also says that Moraes is incompetent to act in the case and that the minister violated the accusatory system

The Deputy Attorney General of the Republic, Lindôra Araújo, filed an appeal with the Federal Supreme Court (STF) this Friday (September 9, 2022) questioning the decision of Minister Alexandre de Moraes who authorized searches against 8 businessmen who spoke about “coup” in a WhatsApp group.

The document states that Moraes violated the accusatory system by authorizing the search and seizure operation and that the minister is incompetent to act in the case. It asks for the decision to be annulled, as well as the measures taken against the entrepreneurs. Here is the full request (765 KB).

Read the list of businessmen who were targeted by the PF:

Afrânio Barreira Filho 65, owner of Coco Bambu;

65, owner of Coco Bambu; Ivan Wrobel owner of W3 Engenharia;

owner of W3 Engenharia; José Isaac Peres 82, founder of the Multiplan shopping mall network;

82, founder of the Multiplan shopping mall network; José Koury owner of Barra World Shopping;

owner of Barra World Shopping; Luciano Hang 59, founder and owner of Havan;

59, founder and owner of Havan; Luiz André Tissot president of the Sierra Group;

president of the Sierra Group; Marco Aurelius Raymundo known as strawberry 73, owner of Mormaii;

known as 73, owner of Mormaii; Meyer Joseph Nigri67, founder of Tecnisa.

According to Lindôra, Moraes’ decision was made “exclusively” based on “journalistic articles” that not “show the connection” with inquiries that are on the minister’s rapporteurship.

“In this line, the expression of ideas and thoughts in a private WhatsApp group, even though it conveys some political and social positions that are dissonant from the Constitution of the Republic […] cannot be abstractly inserted and reputed as coming from a criminal organization that threatens the existence of the constituted powers”he said.

According to her, the Supreme Court should not act in the case, since businessmen do not have privileged jurisdiction. In other words, Moraes would be incompetent to decide against the group.

“It is noticed that none of them holds a forum by virtue of their function, so there is no justification for the processing of this investigation in the sphere of the Federal Supreme Court”said.

Finally, he states that Moraes’ decision against the businessmen was only sent to the PGR after the search and seizure operations had already been authorized, which would represent “Affront to the accusatory system”making the PGR’s role that of “mere spectator”.

The Deputy Attorney General of the Republic also states that:

the measures were disproportionate;

there was “fishing expedition” (or “evidence fishing”), when there is a search for speculative evidence, using procedures unrelated to what is concretely known about the case;

the evidence was collected illegally and is therefore void.

And asks that:

the decision that authorized the search and seizure operation, as well as the breach of telematic and banking secrecy and the blocking of the businessmen’s accounts, be annulled;

that order be given in habeas corpus locking the investigation;

that the case be sent to the 1st Instance, if the investigation is maintained

report

The action proposed by the Federal Police and authorized by the STF originated from the publication of a report on the news portal metropolises, owned by former senator for Brasília Luiz Estevão. Political columnist Guilherme Amado released images of dialogues from a private group on the WhatsApp messaging app.

These “prints” showed that some businessmen were talking about a coup d’état if the victor in the 2022 presidential election were Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and not Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

Within the PGR, the Power 360 heard that the fact that Alexandre de Moraes had used the report from the metropolises to support the action of the PF. The recurring comment is that on September 26, 2020, the minister made a harsh criticism of the journalist who disclosed the businessmen’s conversations. On that date, almost 2 years ago, Amado published that Moraes had contracted

Covid-19.

Then the minister wrote, on his Twitter profile:

“I inform you that the note from Época magazine is a liar and inconsequential.

by columnist Guilherme Amado, who should be more professional and

be more careful before spreading fake news. I submitted to

necessary examination, after the inauguration of the President of the STF, and the

result was negative”. Afterwards, the news was rectified in the magazine

Era (which belongs to Grupo Globo and no longer exists in

printed).

Understand

The businessmen were searched and apprehended on August 23. The group is in favor of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

Moraes’ intention was to demonstrate that his decision was based on “strong indications” that businessmen posed a risk to democracy. The minister received criticism from politicians in general, from the President of the Republic and from organizations in the productive sector.

What precipitated the operation was a report that published the content of the private messages between the 8 businessmen. One of them even wrote that he would prefer a coup d’état if Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) were to win the 2022 presidential elections. Despite this type of statement, nothing in the messages indicates an organic process on the part of those investigated to promote a coup.

In the arguments of Moraes, who responded at the request of the Federal Police, what supported the need for the searches were previous involvements of those cited in cases in which they could have encouraged acts against democracy.

Messages

Information about the messages in the WhatsApp group of entrepreneurs was published by the portal metropolisesfrom Brasilia.

Here’s what each of the entrepreneurs wrote in the group on July 31, according to the portal:

strawberry : “9/7 is being programmed to unite the people and the army and at the same time make it clear which side the army is on. Top strategy and the stage will be Rio, the Brazilian icon city abroad [sic]. will make it very clear“;

: “9/7 is being programmed to unite the people and the army and at the same time make it clear which side the army is on. Top strategy and the stage will be Rio, the Brazilian icon city abroad [sic]. will make it very clear“; Ivan Wrobel: “Exactly!“;

“Exactly!“; Jose Kory: “I prefer a coup than the return of PT. A million times. And certainly no one will stop doing business with Brazil. As they do with various dictatorships around the world“;

“I prefer a coup than the return of PT. A million times. And certainly no one will stop doing business with Brazil. As they do with various dictatorships around the world“; Afranio Barreira Filho: Send a sticker with the positive sign to Koury’s message.

Send a sticker with the positive sign to Koury’s message. Marco Aurélio Raymundo (known as Morongo): “Coup was to release the prisoner!!! Coup is the ‘Supreme’ acting outside the Constitution! Scam is the old media just talk shit“;

“Coup was to release the prisoner!!! Coup is the ‘Supreme’ acting outside the Constitution! Scam is the old media just talk shit“; Luiz André Tissot: “The coup would have had to have happened in the first days of government, 2019 would have gained another 10 years more“;

“The coup would have had to have happened in the first days of government, 2019 would have gained another 10 years more“; Jose Isaac Peres: “Lula only wins if there is gross fraud!“;

“Lula only wins if there is gross fraud!“; Ivan Wrobel: “I want to see if the STE [sic] has the courage to rig the elections after a military parade on Av. Atlantic with the troops applauded by the public”.

Other messages are also cited by the report of the metropolises. Here’s a message from May 17:

strawberry: “If the side we defend is victorious, the blood of the victims becomes [sic] blood of heroes! The human species has ALWAYS been very violent. The ‘good guys’ have always been dominated… It’s a utopia to think that things are always resolved ‘in good terms’. We all want peace, harmony and hand in hand in the same goal… masssss [sic] when the minimum of the rules that were imposed on us are kicked to the side, then it takes effect without the mediation of a judge. A pity, but only time will tell if we play fair game again or [se] it will be a kick in the sack and finger in the eye”.

may 31st:

Jose Kory: “Someone here in the group came up with a great idea, but we have to see if it’s not banned. Give a cash bonus or a legal prize to all employees of our companies“;

“Someone here in the group came up with a great idea, but we have to see if it’s not banned. Give a cash bonus or a legal prize to all employees of our companies“; Morongo: “I think it would be vote buying… complicated”.

August 8:

Meyer Joseph Nigri forwards texts with the message “Required reading” and “The STF will be responsible for a civil war in Brazil.“;

forwards texts with the message “Required reading” and “The STF will be responsible for a civil war in Brazil.“; Jose Isaac Peres: “Bolsonaro is way ahead. But almost all surveys are rigged. Just look at the streets where the candidates pass. These statistics serve to confirm the secret results of the pardonable polls. [sic].The TSE is a rib of the Supreme, which has 10 PT ministers. Bolsonaro wins in the votes, but may lose in the polls. Until now, millions of votes annulled in the last elections run in secrecy of Justice. there was no explanation“;

The case was brought to the STF by two actions: the 1st by Associations and entities that are part of the Coalition in Defense of the Electoral System, last Wednesday (Aug 17), and the 2nd by deputies Alencar Santana (PT-SP), Gleisi Hoffmann (PT-PR) and Reginaldo Lopes (PT-MG), the following day.