Photographer is assaulted after bumping into teenager at Rock in Rio

The photographer Bruno Sette (featured photo), 33, was attacked with two punches to the left eye during Rock in Rio, just before Avril Lavigne’s concert at the festival, which took place this Friday (9/9). The case, according to him, was motivated by a bump.

Bruno Sette claims he bumped into a teenager who was sitting on the lawn near the Sunset stage. The photographer would have asked the girl to get up, and the young woman’s father would have hit him with two punches, which hit his left eye.

“The girl’s father attacked me. He punched me more than once. The first one didn’t really hit me, but the second one knocked me down”, Bruno told Splash, from Uol.

At this moment, Bruno says he took his cell phone to film the man, who would have tried to attack him again. “The guy booed, I don’t know if he stayed there or left. I went to the infirmary and got two stitches. Then I made the incident report. I was treated well”, says the photographer.

“I’m still tasting blood. I’m going to make a corpus delicti tomorrow (Saturday) and try to identify the delinquent. He was a middle-aged man, not a boy, no,” he said, who went to Rock in Rio to accompany the two sisters.

The case will be investigated by the 16th DP, in Barra da Tijuca. In a statement, Rock in Rio stated that “it is absolutely against any act of violence”.

