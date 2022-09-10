PIS installments for 2021 RELEASED this month? Withdrawal of up to BRL 1,294.00?

Brazilian workers are entitled to salary bonuses, which can be related to PIS or Pasep, according to the regime in which the employee works. In this sense, the PIS (Social Integration Program) is aimed at those employees of the civil service, while, in turn, the Pasep (Public Servant Asset Formation Program) is related to workers in the private sector.

Another difference is in the institution responsible for the payments. Thus, in the case of PIS, for example, the responsibility lies with Caixa Econômica. The responsibility in relation to Pasep belongs to Banco do Brasil. Every year, workers can receive the amount of up to one minimum wage as an allowance. In this way, the PIS for the 2021 base year is long awaited by workers, but is there already a date to receive it? See more below.

PIS installments from previous years

Firstly, it is important to highlight that workers still have the chance to withdraw the ‘forgotten’ amounts related to PIS/Pasep in relation to the base years of 2019 and 2020. According to the Federal Government, about 300 thousand workers may still request the redemption of a portion of the approximately R$ 208 million awaiting withdrawal.

In addition, it is worth remembering that the official receipt calendar has already ended. That way, anyone who wants to have access to the money, should make the request. The withdrawal can be up to R$ 1.1 thousand, according to the minimum wage in force at the time. To apply, interested parties can send an email to the address [email protected] and, in this case, ‘uf’ must be replaced by the employee’s residence abbreviation. The deadline for submitting a request is 12/29.

Other ways to apply is through the Digital Work Card application, through the link: https://bityli.com/NdhrOJ. Or, by phone, at number 158.

Base year 2021

As stated earlier, at this moment, the possibility exists for interested parties to request the redemption of PIS installments from previous years, 2019 and 2020. However, what happens to PIS with base year 2021?

Due to the pandemic years, there was a delay in the 2020 PIS payments and, because of this, the calendar is, in general, delayed. It is known that the PIS installments are paid in the previous year following the base year. In this case, PIS for 2021 should be paid in 2022. The amount may be R$ 1,294, but there are still no confirmations as it depends on the new minimum wage, whose value is not defined.

However, it seems that it will not be paid this year, as there is no calendar or any official information in this regard. Therefore, it is assumed that the payment round will only take place in 2023.

