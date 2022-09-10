PM sergeant is investigated for beating singer of Banda Sedutora before cheesy show | Pernambuco

The Internal Affairs Office of the Social Defense Secretariat (SDS) is investigating the participation of a Military Police sergeant in the beating of singer Soraya Oliveira, 23, from Banda Sedutora. Security camera footage captured the moment the man and his partner inflict injuries on the vocalist, shortly before a cheesy concert.

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Telegram

The assaults were recorded in the early hours of Wednesday (7), in Vitória de Santo Antão, in the Zona da Mata of Pernambuco. In an interview with g1on Thursday (8), Soraya stated that the attacker is a PM named Albenir and that he “would be drunk”.

According to SDS, the investigations started from the information that the aggressor has the rank of second sergeant of the PM.

On the state government’s Transparency Portal there is a single server named Albenir in every civil service: the second sergeant Albenir Severino da Silva.

VIDEO: singer is beaten before concert

The secretariat also stated that the victim has not yet made the complaint to the Corregedoria-Geral, “who counts on her testimony to clarify the facts, as well as obtain more information about the perpetrator of the aggressions”.

The folder also informed that the Internal Affairs Office is open 24 hours a day, every day of the week, at Avenida Conde da Boa Vista, 428.

By means of a note released this Friday (9), SDS reported that it opened a Preliminary Investigation (IP) into the case. Thus began the first steps.

“The aim is to gather the information and elements of the case and, thus, determine the appropriate procedure to be carried out,” the statement said.

In the criminal sphere, the occurrence was registered as Bodily Injury and Damage/Depredation and is being investigated by the 61st Precinct of Vitória de Santo Antão of the Civil Police of Pernambuco.

Also by note, the Civil Police reported how the case was reported in the Occurrence Bulletin. He informed, for example, that the aggressor approached and said that the victim “was disturbing his exit from the concert venue”.

The corporation also said that Soraya would have informed that the driver would be inside the establishment and that he would call him.

Video shows lead singer of the Seductive Band being beaten by man and woman

Security camera footage shows all the aggression. The man gave at least seven punches to the woman, who was down. Another video shows the band’s car with its windows broken and smashed by the aggressors. (see video above).

Soraya also told the g1 who tried to get up and the man knocked even more. She said that, after several assaults, she managed to hide inside the bar.

After the assault, the band went to the Vitória de Santo Antão Police Station to file a complaint. The incident report was registered at 4:44 am on Wednesday.

Very hurt, the singer stated that she was instructed to go to the SDS internal affairs department to testify against the PM. The vocalist added that she was in a lot of pain and was completely psychologically shaken.