Post about RN candidate canceling schedule goes viral

A publication saying that the candidate for state deputy for Rio Grande do Norte Jadson (Solidarity) would have canceled the campaign agenda for the death of Queen Elizabeth II went viral on social media. His team, however, denies the authorship of the image and attributes the statement to the “desperation of opponents”.

“This is fake news. The untrue information spread on social networks shows the desperation of opponents with the campaign of candidate for state deputy Jadson, who appears in first place in the party throughout the state”, said the candidate in a note sent to UOL. “While we mourn the Queen’s death, we do not cancel the schedule.”

Jadson’s team stated that the candidate fulfilled commitments yesterday normally, in the cities of Carnaúba dos Dantas, Parelhas, Ecuador and Santana do Seridó, all in the south of the state and more than 7,000 kilometers from the United Kingdom, where the monarch died.

Until 11:00 am (Brasilia time), a post on Twitter with the image denied by the campaign had accumulated more than 15,000 likes.

A candidate for state representative in RN CANCELED THE CAMPAIGN AGENDA today due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The activity would be in Mossoró, which is 7,623 km from the Balmoral Palace. The statement was made in a note of condolences in which he paid his condolences to the family (Real). pic.twitter.com/yUvbNoJ2U8 — Lucas Rocha (@lucasgsrocha) September 9, 2022

The author of the post said on social media that the campaign made the announcement and denied it after becoming a joke – which Jadson denies. O UOL contacted the internet user. If there is a response, the text will be updated.

Death of Elizabeth II

Elizabeth II died yesterday, aged 96, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. Since the end of last year, the queen has faced several health problems and reduced her public appearances.

With 70 years of reign, she was the longest-lived queen in the United Kingdom. The post has been taken over by her eldest son Charles, who will be proclaimed King tomorrow.