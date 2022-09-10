Premiere date and release time – Geek Journey

With its exhibition having started on August 21, 2022 by HBO and HBO Maxthe series house of the dragon continues at this moment occupying great prominence in the media. But questions about its release format keep coming up: when will the next episode be released, and what will happen in its plot? We’ve gathered the details below.

What we already know about the plot of House of The Dragon episode 04

The trailer for Episode 04 shows Prince Daemon Targaryen returning to King’s Landing after winning the battle against the Fatten Crab and being crowned King of the Narrow Sea. Additionally, tensions over who should be heir to the Iron Throne will escalate in this chapter, as the title now has three candidates: Princess Rhaenyra, Prince Daemon, and the king’s firstborn son, three-year-old Prince Aegon II.

Meanwhile, politics will also take center stage when Otto Hightower, in his quest to convince King Viserys to take Aegon as his heir, is supposed to start some rumors putting Rhaenyra as a suspect. Daemon is also trying to get somewhere as he is seen sneaking around in a black cape.

– publicity –

The material ends with the dragon Caraxes passing alongside a ship that is taking Rhaenyra somewhere. The video also indicates that Princess Rhaenyra’s search for a bridegroom will continue, as she refuses to go along with it to the point of starting to cause political problems for Viserys.

Directed by Clare Kilner and written by Ryan Condal and Ira Parkerthe next chapter of the series is called “King of the Narrow Sea”, something close to the King of the Narrow Sea in Portuguese.

Based on the book fire and blood by George RR Martin, House of the Dragon follows the rise and fall of the Targaryens, the only family of dragonlords to survive the Doom of Valyria.

Date and time and release of episode 04 of House of The Dragon

– publicity –

As we have previously highlighted in a text focused on the date and time of release of the next episodes of house of the dragon, the series in question will be shown weekly every Sunday. The chapters in question are scheduled to be released by HBO and HBO Max always at 22:00. That is, at 10 pm.

Episode 04 of the first season of house of the dragon will then be released on the day September 11, 2022 at the time quoted above.

Check out the trailer:

– publicity –



About the House of the Dragon series

The cast of the series house of the dragon it’s composed by Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen; Matt Smith like Prince Daemon Targaryen, Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon / the Lord of House Velaryon, Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Velaryon, Sonoya Mizuno like Mysaria, Rhys Ifans like Otto Hightower, and Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower.

Other names that were also announced as part of The Dragon’s House are Milly Alcock, Emily Carey, Graham McTavish, Ryan Corr, Jefferson Hall, David Horovitch, Matthew Needham, Bill Patterson, and Gavin Spokes.

With the first season consisting of 10 episodes, the series was created by George RR Martin and Ryan Condaland with a script written by Condal, the plot of the house of the dragon takes place 200 years before the events that occur in game of Thrones, accompanying the beginning of the end for House Targaryen. In turn, HBO also hired Clare Kilner, Geeta V. Patel and Greg Yaitanes as directors.