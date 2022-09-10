PRIO (PRIO3): Failure by Albacora takes catalyst for action, but company has other “avenues of growth”

Petrobras (PETR3 PETR4) announced on Thursday night (9) the end of the competitive process for the sale of the Albacora concession, which will be fully maintained in the state-owned company’s portfolio, after not reaching a consensus on evaluation with PRIO (PRIO3) , ex-PetroRio.

Petrobras will continue the Albacora revitalization project, which includes the production development of the Forno reservoir, located in the pre-salt layer of Albacora.

It is important to note that the decision does not affect the ongoing divestment of Campo de Albacora Leste, whose sale was signed with PRIO on April 28.

Analysts at Credit Suisse rate the news as negative for PRIO, “as it removes a potential upside to the investment thesis – although it was not incorporated in the base case”. However, “PRIO continues to have many growth paths, despite Albacora”, they add.

On the other hand, Itaú BBA’s research team assesses the announcement as neutral, since investors were already attributing a high probability of an unsuccessful outcome to the operation due to the slowness of negotiations. In fact, the bank believes that there is a positive indication as it eliminates the uncertainty that this situation casts on the company’s prospects, freeing up the action to adequately respond to the organic growth that it has been presenting from its ongoing revitalization plans.

Thus, BBA reiterates outperform valuation (equivalent to purchase) for PRIO, with a target price of R$ 45, which represents a 64% appreciation potential compared to the closing price of R$ 27.55 the day before.

Finally, Itaú BBA analysts point out that the fair value estimate did not consider the Albacora Field, and includes the expected value creation from the continuous revitalization of the Frade Field and the future development of the Wahoo and Albacora Leste Fields.

Bradesco BBI highlights that the value of the field embedded in its previous target price for 2023 of BRL 49 per share was BRL 8 per asset, and was based on a relatively conservative assumption of the field reaching production of 80,000 barrels per day (kbpd) in five years, from 20kbpd in the first year.

“While Albacora can be transformative for the company, we think the market is already anticipating the end of the divestment process due to delays in the process and recent news that already stated that the divestment process would not be completed. In addition, the amounts discussed by the companies were likely higher than our original assumption of $2 billion, and would require a large debt issuance or even a follow-on offer to finance the acquisition, which could be challenging in the current high scenario. interest rates”, he evaluates. The price target for PRIO3 is BRL 41, or upside potential of 49% compared to the previous day’s close.

Levante Ideias de Investimento points out that, although the Albacora field is an asset that would substantially increase PetroRio’s production and reserves, the reason for this outcome is reassuring.

“According to Junior, the company offered the maximum amount it could spend to purchase the asset, and a higher offer would not bring the desired return. In this way, we prefer to see the positive side of the story, in which the company maintains its financial discipline and the search for value generation above an acquisition at any price”, she points out.

The house analysts also recall that, despite the great potential of the asset, they did not include it in their base scenario, the

leaving it as an option. Even without the asset, they estimate, PetroRio already has several projects for the coming years that aim to increase its production and the efficiency of its fields, including the one in Albacora Leste.

“We remain optimistic with PetroRio’s thesis, believing that, at the current price, the assets in its portfolio are not well priced, much less future projects. The conservatism and financial discipline of management give us more confidence in generating value from the case”, points out Levante.

