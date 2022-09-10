PS5 is the best-selling console of 2022 in the UK

PlayStation 5 became the best selling console of 2022 in the UK, in these first 8 months of the year.

According to GamesIndustry’s Chris Dring, the Sony console enjoyed a big increase in sales in August, thanks to more stock arriving at a better pace in UK stores, which allowed it to overtake the Nintendo Switch, which from the beginning of the year remained in the lead.

As revealed, PS5 stock levels “increased 56% in August (compared to July) in the UK, meaning that Sony’s console has overtaken Switch to become the best-selling console of 2022 (so far).”

Switch also saw a 14% increase in sales over July, while Xbox Series sales remained flat.

Saints Row was the best-selling game of the month and sold the most on Xbox consoles, plus 21% units on Microsoft machines. Spider-Man Remastered was PlayStation’s best PC debut and reached #7 on the bestseller list, ahead of Two Point Campus.

In accessories, Dualsense controls lead, white first and black second. In third place comes the white Xbox controller.

Best-selling physical and digital games in August in the UK (*does not include digital sales):