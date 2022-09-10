PSG ends work to face Brest; see the related

Credit: Playback / PSG

After beating Juventus 2-1 and debuting well in the Uefa Champions League, PSG now turn their attention to the French Championship.

This Saturday (10), the team of Neymar, Messi and Kylian Mbappé faces Brest, at 12 pm, at the Parc des Princes stadium.

The team did the last practice. According to information from the newspaper Le Parisien, 23 players participated in the work.

The main novelty was the absence of Renato Sanches. The Portuguese midfielder has suffered a muscle injury and will be out for ten days.

In that sense, he is out of the game against Brest and also not facing Maccabi Haifa in the middle of the week.

The duel against the Israel team is valid for the 2nd round of the Uefa Champions League and is scheduled for next Wednesday (14), at 4 pm.

The training also included the participation of young athletes such as Ayman Kari, Warren Zaire-Emery, Ismaël Gharbi and El Chadaille Bitshiabu.

See below which players participated in the training:

goalkeepers: Navas, Donnarumma, Rico, Letellier

defenders: Bernat, Mukiele, Mendes, Bitshiabu, Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Ramos

midfielders: Ruiz, Zaire-Emery, Kari, Vitinha, Danilo, Verratti

Attackers: Ekitike, Sarabia, Soler, Gharbi, Messi, Mbappé, Neymar.

PSG coach does not rule out a rotation

In a press conference, the coach of the Parisian team, Christophe Galtier ruled out any possibility that Neymar, Messi and Mbappé are removed, at the same time, from the team.

But he said he can spare one of the three attackers. Galtier also defined the group and called up 21 players for the game against Brest.

The PSG commander also spoke about goalkeepers Keylor Navas and Donnarumma. In addition, he assured that forwards Neymar and Mbappé have a good relationship.

