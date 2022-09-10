PSG vs Brest: Neymar can reach 10 goals faster in a season | french football

With the lead provisionally taken by Lens, who beat Troyes on Friday, Paris Saint-Germain welcomes Brest this Saturday at the Parc des Princes to maintain their unbeaten record in the French Championship and give Neymar an opportunity to confirm the best start to the season of his career in terms of goals.

If he enters the field and scores, Neymar will reach 10 goals faster since he started at Santos. So far, the Brazilian number 10 has entered the field eight times – one of them as a reserve, against Nantes for the French – and scored nine times.

Neymar’s games in the 2022/23 season Adversary Competition minutes in the field assistance goals 1. nantes French Super Cup 90 * two two. Clermont French Championship 90 3 1 3. Montpellier French Championship 90 * two 4. Lille French Championship 90 3 two 5. Monaco French Championship 90 * 1 6. toulouse French Championship 68 * 1 7. nantes French Championship 27 * * 8. Juventus Champions League 90 1 *

The best seasons in this regard so far were 2014/15, for Barcelona, ​​and 2018/19, for PSG. The tenth goal was scored in the tenth match on each occasion.

How many games did it take Neymar to reach 10 goals each season*:

2009 (Santos) – 44 games

* Counting only matches by clubs

Neymar shares the Frenchman’s top scorer with Mbappé, with seven goals each – Messi has scored three so far. PSG x Brest starts at 12 pm (GMT) and has real-time monitoring by ge.