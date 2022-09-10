Purple Reign, Zaza and Martini

Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday (8) at age 96, made history for obvious reasons. But in addition to the monarchy issues, there are curious passions more “people like us” that have drawn attention. Among them, raising corgi dogs, always wearing flashy clothes and having an alcoholic ritual.

It is said that four doses were ingested daily, from before lunch until bedtime. With a taste similar to that of British Prime Minister Winston Churchill for “royal swigs,” she liked drinks that use gin — one of Britain’s glories — as a base.

aware of the latter fun fact, London hotel The Dorchester created a drink in her honor. The luxury establishment was frequented by Elizabeth from childhood for the organization of royal parties and banquets. It was also there that her engagement to Philip took place.

The drink was launched in February, the same period as the Platinum Jubilee, ceremonies held in early 2022 to commemorate the 70th anniversary of its reign.

Titled Purple Reign, it uses ingredients inspired by the four nations that make up the UK and is served at The Bar at a cost of 15 pounds. The value is equivalent to R$ 89 – very expensive compared to our caipirinhas and a bargain for those who pay the daily rate that reaches almost R$ 6 thousand.

learn the recipe

Purple Reign

Purple Reign in honor of Queen Elizabeth II Image: Disclosure

INGREDIENTS

35 milliliters of Irish whiskey

10 milliliters of pear-infused vermouth

20 milliliters of raspberry English liqueur

Scotch whiskey spray

Lemon Zest (piece of rind without the white part)

PREPARATION MODE

Before starting the drink, it is necessary to infuse the vermouth, placing it in a jar together with a peeled pear. The idea is to let the fruit flavors pass into the drink for a few days in the fridge and then strain the liquid and store it in another bottle.

For the cocktail, add ice to a glass. Next, whiskey, vermouth and raspberry liqueur; shake well. Strain the cocktail into a martini glass. To finish, put a small part of the Scotch whiskey in a spray bottle and spray once over the drink. Twist the lemon zest over the glass and dip into the drink to decorate.

to whet your appetite

The drink Zaza

The Queen at The Dorchester Luxury Hotel Image: Disclosure

Before lunch, to sharpen the royal palate, His Highness opened the work on this drink called Zaza.

INGREDIENTS

60 milliliters of Dubonnet (wine-based aperitif)

30 milliliters of gin

Lemon Zest (piece of rind without the white part)

PREPARATION MODE

Pour both drinks into a cocktail shaker and shake with plenty of ice. Pour the liquid into a martini glass, previously chilled. Twist the lemon zest over the glass and pour it into the drink to decorate.

A classic at the table

Dry Martini

Dry martini: classic cocktail Image: Lucas Ranzuglia/Getty Images/iStockphoto

In addition to a glass or two of sparkling wine before bed and a sweet fortified wine for dessert, the queen likes to eat in the company of the Dry Martini, the drink that is known for the shape of the glass and the dipped olive.

INGREDIENTS

150 milliliters of gin

25 milliliters of dry vermouth

Ice cubes

1 olive

PREPARATION MODE

In a mixing glass filled with ice, add the gin and vermouth. Stir in circles until the mixture is very cold. Pour the mixture into the bowl itself, straining the liquid. Decorate with the olive attached to a toothpick and serve.