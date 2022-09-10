Queen Elizabeth dies: Prince William leaves Balmoral

Prince William has left Balmoral Castle, where Queen Elizabeth II died yesterday, aged 96.

He was photographed yesterday arriving at the castle in Scotland. William was driving a car carrying the Queen’s two children, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, as well as Sophie, Countess of Wessex, wife of Prince Edward. According to the Daily Mail, however, they were unable to see Elizabeth alive.

According to Kensington Palace, the Duke of Cornwall and Cambridge is traveling back to Windsor to be with his family ahead of the accession council — where the now King Charles III will be officially proclaimed the new monarch of the United Kingdom.

Kate Middleton, wife of Prince William, was not with the rest of the British royal family at the time of Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

According to several British media, the Duchess of Cambridge did not travel with William to stay in Windsor with their three children. George, 9, Charlotte, 7, and Louis, 4, started a new school year yesterday at the Lambrook School.

Queen Elizabeth II was surrounded by the love of her family when she died peacefully at her royal summer residence in Scotland.

Before Prince William, Prince Harry had left Balmoral on Friday morning.

