Queen Elizabeth II stabbed Putin after dog barked at him at event

Queen Elizabeth II was known for her sense of humor and quick wit, and an ancient episode was recalled after her death to show this. The monarch took advantage of a dog barking during a visit by Vladimir Putin to nudge the Russian president. The episode took place in 2003, long before the tensions of the war between Russia and Ukraine.

The former British Home Secretary, David Blunkett, told the story to the BBC. In 2003, Putin made the queen lose her temper because of a delay. The Russian leader kept her waiting for 14 minutes. The moment he finally appeared, Blunkett’s guide dog, who is blind, snarled at the president, eliciting a sharp reply from the sovereign:

“The only time I met Vladimir Putin was in 2003, on an official visit, and my dog ​​barked very loudly at him. I apologized to the Queen, and she said, ‘Dogs have interesting instincts, don’t they?'” Blunkett, about the humor-filled nudge.

In addition to this time, the Russian president and Elizabeth II met other times. Despite this, the Russian government has already confirmed that the president will not attend the queen’s funeral.

“This option is not being considered,” said Dmitry Peskov, a Russian spokesman, not even sure whether Putin would be invited.

Despite the apparent contempt for the funeral before an official invitation was made and diplomatic relations between the UK and Russia strained by the Ukraine war, Putin spoke to the royal family through official Kremlin channels to offer condolences. a few hours after the announcement of death.

2003 – Queen Elizabeth II strokes Home Secretary David Blunkett’s guide dog as she and Russian President Vladimir Putin (not pictured) arrive at Horse Guards Parade in London on the first day of their state visit. Image: PA Images via Getty Images

