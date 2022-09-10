Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral will take place on September 19, palace confirms | World

The information was confirmed by Buckingham Palace and the official website of the Royal Family.

“Her Majesty The Queen’s State Funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday 19 September at 11:00 am [no horário de Londres, 7h no horário de Brasília]. Prior to the State Funeral, the Queen will rest at Westminster Hall for four days to allow the public to pay their respects,” the statement reads.

Here’s what the protocol will look like in the coming days:

September 11 – Sunday – The coffin with the Queen’s body will be transported from Balmoral Castle to Edinburgh the capital of Scotland, to the Palace of Holyroodhouse;

The coffin with the Queen’s body the capital of Scotland, to the Palace of Holyroodhouse; September 12 – Monday – The coffin with the queen’s body must remain at Holyroodhouse until next Monday afternoon . Afterwards, he will head to the Cathedral of St. Giles, also in Edinburgh. King Charles and other members of the Royal Family will participate in a procession and attend a ceremony in the cathedral.

The coffin with the queen’s body must remain . Afterwards, he will head to the Cathedral of St. Giles, also in Edinburgh. King Charles and other members of the Royal Family will participate in a procession and attend a ceremony in the cathedral. September 13 – Tuesday – The coffin with the body of Elizabeth II travels by plane to RAF Northolt Airport in London, England . The queen’s coffin will then be transported to Buckingham Palace by road.

The coffin with the body of Elizabeth II . The queen’s coffin will then be transported to Buckingham Palace by road. September 14 – Wednesday – In the afternoon, the coffin will be transported in a carriage from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster, where the Queen’s body will rest until the morning of the funeral. During this period, the public will also have the opportunity to visit Westminster Hall to pay their respects to the Queen .

In the afternoon, the coffin will be transported in a carriage from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster, where the Queen’s body will rest until the morning of the funeral. During this period, . September 19 – Monday – Finally, the coffin will be carried in procession from the Palace of Westminster to Westminster Abbey, where the State Funeral will take place.

2 of 2 Official funeral announcement. — Photo: Publicity. Official funeral announcement. — Photo: Publicity.

Also according to the statement, the queen’s coffin, which currently rests at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, will travel to Edinburgh tomorrow, the 11th, by road, to the Palace of Holyroodhouse, where it will remain in the Throne Room until next Monday afternoon. fair, 12th of September.

“On the afternoon of Monday 12 September, a procession will form in the courtyard of the Palace of Holyroodhouse to transport the coffin to St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh. The King and Members of the Royal Family will participate in the Procession and watch a service at St. Giles Cathedral to receive the coffin,” the statement continued.

This Saturday (10), during the proclamation ceremony of King Charles III, it was also announced that the day of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral will be a public holiday throughout the United Kingdom.