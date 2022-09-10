Queen had disabled cousins ​​abandoned and declared dead

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 3 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on Queen had disabled cousins ​​abandoned and declared dead 2 Views

Elizabeth II’s death has brought to light old stories about the life of the royal family – not all of them favorable to the representatives of the British monarchy.

On social media, some recalled the story of Nerissa and Katherine Bowes-Lyon, Elizabeth’s first cousins ​​who had intellectual disabilities and were declared dead in 1963. It was not true: they were admitted to a psychiatric hospital without receiving family visits.

Nerissa and Katherine were daughters of John Herbert Bowes-Lyon, older brother of Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon, mother of Elizabeth II – that is, they were first cousins ​​of the monarch who died yesterday.

Both had intellectual disabilities that, at the time, were not accurately diagnosed. According to the Express newspaper, they were declared “imbeciles” by doctors and admitted to the Royal Earlswood Hospital psychiatric hospital in 1941.

The same institution received three cousins ​​from Nerissa and Katherine: Idonea, Rosemary and Ethelreda. They were the daughters of Fenella’s sister, mother of Nerissa and Katherine.

In 1963, a new edition of Burke’s Peerage—a genealogical guide to British aristocracy and royalty—was published, saying that Nerissa had died in 1940 and Katherine in 1961. Not true: both were alive and still in the psychiatric hospital.

In the documentary “The Queen’s Hidden Cousins” (2011), former hospital employees claim that they never received visits or gifts from the family, who only paid the institution’s annuity. Nerissa died in 1986 at the age of 66, and reportedly only nurses attended her funeral. She was buried as a pauper until, after complaints from the local press, the family placed a headstone to identify her grave. Katherine died in 2014, aged 86.

The documentary points out that the Queen Mother, their aunt, was a representative of Mencap, a UK-based charity that works with people with intellectual disabilities.

The royal family has not commented on the work. At the time, Lady Elizabeth Anson, second cousin of Elizabeth II and niece of Nerissa and Katherine, sent a statement to the Sunday Express newspaper saying the documentary was cruel and invasive, and denying that the sisters had been abandoned.

“Lady Elizabeth’s grandmother Fenella Bowes-Lyon, sister-in-law of Her Majesty the Queen, visited her daughters regularly. Of course, she was the only person they recognized. Others did, but both were visibly uncomfortable, if not frightened, with the visitors, and the nurses kindly asked the family to stop these other visits,” reads the note sent by Lady Elizabeth to the newspaper.

“It seems needlessly cruel that these two very secretive women have any kind of spotlight on their lives, let alone one as powerful as national television. She doesn’t believe any public interest is involved.”

Nerissa and Katherine were also the subject of the seventh episode of the fourth season of “The Crown”, “The Principle of Heredity”. In it, Princess Margaret (Helena Bonham Carter) seeks medical help to deal with her psychological problems, and ends up discovering the family’s secret. She demands an explanation from the Queen Mother, who says that their disability compromised the image of the royal family.

Nerissa and Katherine Bowes-Lyon were the subject of an episode of the fourth season of 'The Crown' - Reproduction - Reproduction

Nerissa and Katherine Bowes-Lyon were the subject of an episode of the fourth season of ‘The Crown’

Image: Reproduction

Queen Elizabeth 2nd

Queen Elizabeth II on her parents' lap in 1926 image - PA Images via Getty Images

1 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II on her parents’ lap in 1926 image

PA Images via Getty Images

Portrait of Queen Elizabeth II in 1940 - Getty Images

two / 32

Portrait of Queen Elizabeth II in 1940

Getty Images

Four generations of the British royal family: Queen Elizabeth II with her daughter Anne in her arms, accompanied by her mother and grandmother. - Keystone/Getty Images

3 / 32

Four generations of the British royal family: Queen Elizabeth II with her daughter Anne in her arms, accompanied by her mother and grandmother.

Keystone/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II at her coronation on June 2, 1953 - Getty Images

4 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II at her coronation on 2 June 1953

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II at her coronation on June 2, 1953 - Getty Images

5 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II at her coronation on 2 June 1953

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II at her coronation on June 2, 1953 - Getty Images

6 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II at her coronation on 2 June 1953

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II at her coronation on June 2, 1953 - Getty Images

7 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II at her coronation on 2 June 1953

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II at her coronation on June 2, 1953 - Getty Images

8 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II at her coronation on 2 June 1953

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II at her coronation on June 2, 1953 - Getty Images

9 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II at her coronation on 2 June 1953

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II after her coronation on June 2, 1953 - Getty Images

10 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II after her coronation on 2 June 1953

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II in a 1955 portrait - Getty Images

11 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II in portrait, 1955

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II with Prince Chares at Windsor Castle in April 1969 - Getty Images

12 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II with Prince Chares at Windsor Castle in April 1969

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II toasts at a banquet in Nepal in 1969 - Getty Images

13 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II toasts at a banquet in Nepal in 1969

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II with a corgi in 1970 - Getty Images

14 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II with a corgi in 1970

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II in a family photo with her husband Prince Philip and children Andrew, Charles and Edward in Scotland in 1979 - Getty Images

15 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II in a family photo with her husband Prince Philip and children Andrew, Charles and Edward in Scotland, 1979

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II watches cricket with her mother and sister in April 1975 - Getty Images

16 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II attends a cricket match with her mother and sister in April 1975

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II with former US President Richard Nixon in 1970 - Getty Images

17 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II with former US President Richard Nixon in 1970

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip in portrait, 1972 - Getty Images

18 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip in portrait, 1972

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II with Prince Phillip at Balmoral, Scotland, 1975 - Getty Images

19 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II with Prince Phillip at Balmoral, Scotland, 1975

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip in a 1975 portrait - Getty Images

20 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip in portrait, 1975

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II arrives for Charles and Diana's wedding ceremony in July 1981 - Getty Images

21 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II arrives for Charles and Diana’s wedding ceremony in July 1981

Getty Images

Royal family after Charles and Diana's wedding ceremony - Getty Images

22 / 32

Royal family after Charles and Diana’s wedding ceremony

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II laughs with family at an event in Scotland in 1982. - Getty Images

23 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II laughs with family at an event in Scotland in 1982.

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II with former US President Ronald Reagan - Getty Images

24 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II with former US President Ronald Reagan

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip at a gala event in Papua New Guinea in October 1982 - Getty Images

25 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip at a gala event in Papua New Guinea in October 1982

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II welcomes Nelson Mandela - Getty Images

26 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II welcomes Nelson Mandela

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II at her mother's funeral in April 2002 - Getty Images

27 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II at her mother’s funeral in April 2002

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles at an event honoring Queen Mother Elizabeth in May 2002. - Getty Images

28 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles at an event honoring Queen Mother Elizabeth in May 2002.

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II, husband Prince Phillip, son Charles and grandson William - Getty Images

29 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II husband Prince Phillip with son Charles and grandson William

Getty Images

Detail of Queen Elizabeth II's crown at an event in 2004 - Getty Images

30 / 32

Detail of Queen Elizabeth II’s crown at an event in 2004

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II in public appearance in 2017. - Getty Images

31 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II in public appearance in 2017.

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II welcomes new British Prime Minister Liz Truss - Getty Images

32 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II welcomes new British Prime Minister Liz Truss

Getty Images

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Cara Delevingne is seen in a delicate situation in the US and worries fans; Family plans model intervention

Entertainment The model and actress was caught acting strange and looking weakened Per Juliana Gomes …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved