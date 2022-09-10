Queen: Land Rover, Rolls-Royce, Jaguar turned into carriages – 09/08/2022 – Market

British luxury cars have become global icons thanks to Queen Elizabeth II. The monarch transformed Land Rover, Rolls-Royce and Jaguar models into the modern carriages of royalty.

British jeeps have been the favorites since the launch of the Land Rover Series 1 in 1948. Unit number 100 was given as a gift to King George 6th (1895-1952), father of the then Princess Elizabeth. This was the beginning of the story that transformed the rustic utility into a symbol of adventure and status.

The queen was photographed behind the wheel of several models of the brand. About 30 inhabited the Windsor garages in these 70 years of reign. Use was most common within country estates in Scotland.

One of the most recent images is from April, when the monarch turned 96. She was spotted driving a 2001 Range Rover. The registration was made in Norfolk County, where one of the royal family’s country homes is located.

While Elizabeth II’s seat on Land Rover models was the driver’s seat, her favorite seat on the Rolls-Royce classy was the rear. The first was the Phantom 4, given to Elizabeth as a gift in 1950.

Two years earlier, the RAF (British Air Force) had ceded a Daimler DF 27 limousine to the future Queen and her husband Philip (1921-2021), the Duke of Edinburgh. But British brands had already realized the marketing potential of the royals, and RR wanted to do their commercial.

The Phantom 4 was originally painted in dark green, but its color was changed to black in the 1950s. It is still used by the monarchy at events today, along with other models of the same line that were acquired and adapted for public parades.

In the 2000s, the queen was spotted at the wheel of a metallic green Jaguar X-Type Estate station wagon, a classic color known as “British green”. The beige interior brought a sophisticated air to the car, which was one of the most criticized models in history.

The problem was the origin: underneath that Jaguar was a Ford Mondeo. Although the production was English and the design was made by Scotsman Ian Callum, the car was developed under the management of the American automaker. Also, it wasn’t as refined as old British models.

The royal garage also includes Bentley and Aston Martin models, all assembled in the UK. But nationalism was definitely shaken by market reality. The brands were incorporated by German and Asian giants.

After leaving the Ford group, Jaguar and Land Rover were bought by India’s Tata Motors. Rolls-Royce now belongs to the German BMW, as well as Mini.

Bentley is part of the Volkswagen group, while Aston Martin is under the control of Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll.

But the production of these cars continues to take place in factories located in the United Kingdom, which gives a plausible justification for maintaining the tradition. And new models are expected to enter the fleet during the reign of Charles III.

Linked to environmental causes, the new king must opt ​​for cars that do not emit smoke when traveling. One of the models used by him is the Jaguar i-Pace, 100% electric.

The future Rolls-Royce Specter, which will debut in 2023 and will also be powered by electricity, is one of the most highly rated to inhabit Charles’ garage. And, most likely, it will be provided by the automaker.