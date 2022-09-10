Quina 5945: BH bet hits 5 numbers and wins BRL 16 million

Quina drew today (9/9) a prize of R$ 16.1 million (photo: reproduction)

A bet from Belo Horizonte hit the five numbers of Quina’s 5945 contest, drawn this Friday (9/9) by Caixa Econômica Federal. The ticket with the tens 02 – 22 – 23 – 37 – 58 was registered at the Santa Tereza lottery and guaranteed the lucky person a fortune of R$ 16,119,389.44.

If you decide to invest the R$16 million in savings, Belo Horizonte will have an increase of R$114,000 in the first month. If you opt for a bond linked to the Selic rate, currently 13.75% per year, you will receive an initial gross yield of R$185,000 (net of R$143,000 with a 22.5% tax deduction).

In an eventual investment of fixed income in a CDB security, with a net correction of 1% per month, the owner of the BRL 16 million would see the amount reach BRL 18.1 million in one year and BRL 53 million in one of each.

The numbers cited in the article reflect the current scenario and do not represent any investment recommendation. Future returns will depend on political and economic decisions in the country and in the world.

Other awardees

According to Caixa, 146 players entered four numbers in Quina 5945 and will receive R$ 4,639.58. The bank will also pay BRL 66.48 to 9,704 players with three tens and BRL 2.77 to 232,714 bets in the two-number range.

next contest

How to play?

At Quina, the player chooses from five to 15 numbers from 01 to 80 and hopes that five are drawn. The modality still allocates lower amounts to four, three and two hits. The games are played at lottery houses and on Caixa’s electronic channels.

According to the financial institution, the chance of a ticket with five tens alone winning the jackpot is 1 in 24,040,016. If the participant registers 15 numbers, at a cost of R$ 6 thousand, the perspective is 1 in 8,005.

Numbers – price – probability

5 numbers – BRL 2.00 – 1 in 24,040,016

6 numbers – R$ 12.00 – 1 in 4,006,669

7 numbers – BRL 42.00 – 1 in 1,144,763

8 numbers – R$ 112.00 – 1 in 429,286

9 numbers – R$ 252.00 – 1 in 190,794

10 numbers – BRL 504.00 – 1 in 95,396

11 numbers – BRL 924.00 – 1 in 52,035

12 numbers – R$ 1,584.00 – 1 in 30,354

13 numbers – BRL 2,574.00 – 1 in 18,679

14 numbers – BRL 4,004.00 – 1 in 12,008

15 numbers – R$ 6,006.00 – 1 in 8,005

Prize redemption

Prizes can be redeemed at any accredited lottery shop or at Caixa branches. Net amounts above R$ 1,332.78 will only be released at the bank, upon presentation of an identity document, CPF and bet receipt.

Transfers of amounts equal to or greater than BRL 10,000.00 will take place within a minimum period of two days after the winner’s presence at the agency.

If the player plays online, he will have the option to receive payment through the Mercado Pago app, with a net value of a maximum of R$ 1,332.78 (gross of R$ 1,903.98).

If you think it’s better to go to a lottery unit, you will need to carry the printed receipt of the bet and the six-number redemption code, generated by the Loterias Caixa portal, valid for 24 hours.