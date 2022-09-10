R$ 250 million from Mega-Sena and Lotofácil will be drawn this Saturday

posted on 09/10/2022 06:00



A weekend to dream. With the draw of almost R$ 58 million without a winner on Thursday (8/9), Mega-Sena accumulated and the prize for this Saturday (10/9) is now estimated at R$ 70 million. At Lotofácil, the jackpot of BRL 180 million is the largest in the history of the sport – a 45% increase in value, compared to 2021.

Bets must be placed before 7pm, at lottery outlets, on the Caixa Econômica Federal app or website. The raffles will be held in São Paulo, with live broadcast on Caixa’s YouTube channel, starting at 8 pm.

To give you an idea, R$ 70 million can buy 14 mansions in Lago Sul or make 1,750 fans happy at the Qatar World Cup, with tickets, tickets, accommodation and food.

Between one trip and another, app driver Alexandre de Assis Pereira, 50, ended up passing by the Plano Piloto Bus Station and decided to try his luck with the two lotteries. “I took the opportunity and said to myself: I’m already here, I’m going to do a little feat. I have to try, I just won’t have a chance if I don’t bet”, he joked.

In case he is the lucky one, he intends, at first, to quit his job and “enjoy”. He also plans to return to Minas Gerais and build a house there. Otherwise, Alexandre is cautious. He wants to consult experts to see how best to invest his fortune.

chances

At Lotofácil it is necessary to dial between 15 and 20 numbers out of the 25 available on the steering wheel. Whoever hits 11, 12, 13, 14 or 15 numbers wins. You can also let the system choose the numbers for you through Surpresinha.

The minimum bet, 15 tens, costs BRL 2.50 and the chance of winning the maximum prize is one in 3.2 million. The maximum game, with 20 numbers, costs R$ 38,760.00 and the probability of being drawn increases a lot: it is one in 211.

At Mega-Sena, the simple bet, with six tens, costs R$ 4.50, with the possibility of hitting all of them one in 50 million. The maximum bet, 15 numbers, comes out for R$ 22,522.50, with chances of scoring the highest prize of one in 10 thousand.

no queue

Anyone who can’t go to a lottery or doesn’t want to, has the option to play remotely, through the Loterias Online website, also until 7pm today. To bet virtually, however, you must be over 18 years of age, have a CPF, credit card and create an account on the site itself. For this, Caixa requires two steps: informing personal data and then validating the registration token, sent to the user’s email. On the internet, however, the bettor has to play R$ 31.50, minimum, and R$ 945, maximum, per day.

