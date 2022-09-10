Raphael Veiga may undergo surgery at Palmeiras | palm trees

Raphael Veiga could undergo surgery on his right ankle. The diagnosis depends on the results of the new tests that the Palmeiras midfielder carried out in recent days.

The Health and Performance Nucleus of Verdão has been working to prevent the midfielder from undergoing a surgical procedure. Veiga injured his right ankle in the first leg of the Libertadores semifinal against Athletico.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

Initially, the player was diagnosed with a sprain on the spot. The midfielder Hugo Moura, from Athletico, fell over the player’s right ankle, who left the field at the beginning of the second half. Veiga was absent in the next two games for Palmeiras.

1 of 2 Raphael Veiga in a bid with Hugo Moura in Palmeiras’ game in Libertadores — Photo: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras Raphael Veiga in bid with Hugo Moura in Palmeiras’ game in Libertadores — Photo: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras

On the day he suffered the injury, the midfielder left the Arena da Baixada wearing protection in place and limping a lot.

Raphael Veiga has been in intensive care ever since. He appeared in a photo on the lawn of the Football Academy on the eve of the return clash against Athletico, for Libertadores. However, the midfielder was not even listed for the match.

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

The new tests carried out in Raphael Veiga are aimed at detecting a problem in the ankle ligaments, ruling out or not the possibility of surgical intervention. The next steps of Veiga’s treatment should be defined in the next few days.

+ Read more news about Palmeiras

Raphael Veiga leaves Arena da Baixada with boots on his right ankle

This is Raphael Veiga’s second injury this season. In June, the midfielder missed Verdão for 20 days after a muscle problem in his right thigh. Recently, he admitted that the problem had affected his performance and that he was looking to get back on track.