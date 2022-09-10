Reason for the end of the relationship between Anitta and Murda Beatz is revealed

Anitta and Murda Beatz had a lightning relationship.

This week the pop world was taken by surprise to learn that the Brazilian music star anita and the super renowned North American producer Murda Beatz ended their relationship of about three months. The artist ended up surprising her followers and friends by suddenly deleting photos with her boyfriend, Murda Beatz and vice versa

According to information from the newspaper EXTRA, one of the main vehicles of Rio de Janeiro, a source close to the singer confirmed the end. According to the source, the romance ended because Murda did not live up to the expectations of anita: “He didn’t know how to catch her heart, he wasn’t walking along and like the good Ariana she is, she got tired”, he revealed. the fans of anita already suspected that something was wrong in the couple’s relationship, after some indirect posted by both the singer and the producer on their social networks. Also, they stopped following each other on Instagram.

The relationship between anita and Murda Beatz was publicly revealed by the funkeira herself on June 12, 2022. In April of this year, however, the two had already appeared together, when Murda participated as a DJ in the show of anita at the Coachella festival in California, USA.

The producer, who has worked with big names like Ariana Grande and Drakeaccompanied the singer in the MTV Video Music Awards (VMA)in August, when she won the award for Best Latin Music for her hit Envolver, making history in Brazilian music.