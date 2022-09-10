Research Ipec Ceará: Captain Wagner has 35%; Elmano, 22%; Roberto Cláudio, 21% – 2022 Elections

THE Monday round of Ipec research for the dispute of Government do Ceará indicates the leadership of Capitão Wagner (União Brasil) and a technical tie between Elmano de Freitas (PT) and Roberto Cláudio (PDT), with PT numerically ahead. The data, released this Friday (9), point to Wagner with 35% of wishes. Elmano appears next with 22%. Roberto Cláudio is pointed out by 21% of those interviewed. The margin of error is plus or minus 3 percentage points.

THE first search Ipec for the State Government was released on the 1st of September. In it, Captain Wagner and Roberto Cláudio were technically tied. Wagner was numerically ahead, with 32% of voting intentions, Roberto Cláudio had 28% and Elmano de Freitas (PT) was appointed by 19% of respondents.

The survey was commissioned by TV Verdes Mares and heard 1,200 people between September 6th and last Thursday (8th). The sum of the percentages may not add up to 100% due to rounding.

Candidate Zé Batista (PSTU) and Chico Malta (PCB) each have 1% of the votes. Serley Leal (UP) did not score. Blanks and nulls represent 9% of respondents. Another 12% said they did not know or did not respond to the survey. The reliability level is 95%.

In the first round of the Ipec poll, released on September 1, Zé Batista had 1% of voting intentions. Chico Malta (PCB) and Serley Leal (UP) did not score. Whites and nulls represented 10% of respondents. Another 10% said they did not know or preferred not to respond to the survey.

IF THE ELECTION FOR GOVERNOR OF CEARÁ WERE TODAY AND THE CANDIDATES WERE THESE, WHO WOULD YOU VOTE? (STIMULATED %):

Captain Wagner (Union): 35%

Elmano Freitas (PT): 22%

Roberto Cláudio (PDT): 21%

Zé Batista (PSTU): 1%

Chico Malta (PCB): 1%

Serley Leal (UP): 0%

White/Null: 9%

Don’t know/Didn’t answer: 12%

The survey was carried out by the Ipec Intelligence institute and is registered at the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under number BR-06797/2022 and at the Ceará Regional Electoral Court (TRE-CE) under protocol CE-08984/2022. The estimated confidence level is 95%. In all, 1,200 voters were heard, in person, from 56 municipalities in Ceará.

REJECTION

Respondents also responded about which candidates “would not vote at all”. In this regard, the candidate Captain Wagner (União) appears with 29% of rejection. Then comes Elmano de Freitas (PT) and Zé Batista (PSTU), both with 17%.

With 16% of rejection, Roberto Cláudio (PDT) appears. Then Chico Malta (PCB), with 15%, and Serley Leal (UP), with 8%. There are still 4% who said they could vote for everyone. Did not know or preferred not to give an opinion correspond to 21% of respondents.

In the first round of the poll, Captain Wagner had a 29% rejection. Then came Roberto Cláudio and Zé Batista, both with 18%. With 16% rejection, followed by Elmano de Freitas and Chico Malta. Of those interviewed, 11% said they would not vote for Serley Leal “no way”. There were still 7% who said they could vote for everyone. Another 23% did not know or preferred not to give an opinion.

Survey participants can cite more than one candidate, so the results add up to more than 100%.

SPONTANEOUS

In the spontaneous poll, when the interviewer does not present the names of the candidates, Capitão Wagner is technically tied with Elmano de Freitas, presenting 22%, while the PT accumulates 17% of the voting intentions. Roberto Cláudio, with 13%, is technically tied with Elmano. Chico Malta and Zé Batista did not score. Serley Leal was not cited by voters.

Other names were mentioned by 3% of respondents. Blanks and nulls add up to 8%. Of all voters surveyed, 37% said they did not know or preferred not to give an opinion.

In the first round of the survey, Captain Wagner scored 15%, Elmano de Freitas and Roberto Cláudio had 11%. Chico Malta (PCB), Serley Leal (UP) and Zé Batista (PSTU) were not mentioned by voters. Other names were mentioned by 8% of respondents. Blanks and nulls added up to 6%. Of all voters surveyed, 50% said they did not know or preferred not to give an opinion.